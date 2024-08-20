Ogawa celebrates 28 years of wellness with triple rewards

Asia’s leading massage chair brand Ogawa is commemorating its 28th anniversary with a special tribute to its valued customers, offering promotions with savings.
Smart technology, harmonious living
For 28 years, Ogawa has been at the forefront of merging cutting-edge technology with holistic well-being. Its commitment to innovation has transformed traditional massage into intelligent, personalised experiences tailored to individual needs.
Triple savings, up to 60% off
Ogawa is combining the spirit of National Day and Malaysia Day to present a triple discount of up to 60% on its premium massage chairs.
Indulge in ultimate relaxation with Ogawa VPresto
Experience the fusion of music therapy and advanced massage technology with the Ogawa VPresto. Its M.3 Gen precision targeting technology meticulously scans your body to identify and address tension points, while soothing melodies transport you to a state of pure relaxation. Enjoy this masterpiece of wellness for just RM166.65 a month and receive complimentary gifts worth up to RM1,000!
Embrace a healthier you with Ogawa V-Accento
Kickstart your wellness journey with the Ogawa V-Accento. Equipped with real-time AI pressure analysis and negative ion therapy, this intelligent massage chair effectively relieves stress and purifies the air. The built-in AI chip continuously monitors your body condition, adapting the massage to your specific needs. Indulge in a revitalising experience for only RM208.32 per month and enjoy complimentary gifts worth up to RM2,000!
Complete your wellness routine with the Anywhere Chair Value Combo
Experience comfort and relaxation with the Anywhere Chair Value Combo, featuring the Mobile Seat Seven, EMX Eye Massager and OMG Foot Massager. Enjoy this incredible package for just RM83.30 per month!
Flip on your relaxation with Ogawa MySofa Luxe Plus, a sleek design styled for modern compact spaces. Full relaxation that does not compromise. Elevates the atmosphere of your home like no other. From as low as RM138.87 per month.
Promotion period is from now until Sept 30 at all Ogawa branches nationwide.