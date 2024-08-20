Ogawa celebrates 28 years of wellness with triple rewards

Asia’s leading massage chair brand Ogawa is commemorating its 28th anniversary with a special tribute to its valued customers, offering promotions with savings.

Smart technology, harmonious living

For 28 years, Ogawa has been at the forefront of merging cutting-edge technology with holistic well-being. Its commitment to innovation has transformed traditional massage into intelligent, personalised experiences tailored to individual needs.

Triple savings, up to 60% off

Ogawa is combining the spirit of National Day and Malaysia Day to present a triple discount of up to 60% on its premium massage chairs.

Indulge in ultimate relaxation with Ogawa VPresto

Experience the fusion of music therapy and advanced massage technology with the Ogawa VPresto. Its M.3 Gen precision targeting technology meticulously scans your body to identify and address tension points, while soothing melodies transport you to a state of pure relaxation. Enjoy this masterpiece of wellness for just RM166.65 a month and receive complimentary gifts worth up to RM1,000!