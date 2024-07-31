One-stop guide to plus-size fashion outlets

Embrace your curves with latest fits available online and in-store

FINDING stylish and well-fitting plus-size clothing can sometimes be a challenge but there are several great options available online and in-store in Malaysia. These stores offer a variety of fashionable options to meet your needs. Here is a detailed feature on three online stores and three in-store locations where you can find fashionable plus-size clothing. Physical locations 1. Ms. Read Ms. Read specialises in trendy plus-size fashion for women, offering a variety of styles and sizes. Known for its focus on creating fashionable and comfortable clothing that flatters plus-size figures, Ms. Read provides a range of options, including casual wear, office attire and elegant dresses. The store’s in-house designers pay special attention to fit and fabric, ensuring that each piece is stylish and comfortable. Shopping at Ms. Read provides a personalised experience, with knowledgeable staff available to assist with finding the perfect fit and style. The brand’s commitment to quality and fashion has earned it a loyal following among plus-size shoppers in Malaysia.

2. Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer is renowned for its quality clothing and its plus-size range is no exception. The store offers a wide selection of styles, from casual wear to formal attire, ensuring there is something for every occasion. Marks & Spencer’s plus-size collection is designed with a focus on comfort and style, using high-quality fabrics and flattering cuts. The in-store shopping experience is enhanced by helpful staff who can provide advice and assistance in finding the right fit. Marks & Spencer also offers a variety of accessories and footwear, allowing you to complete your look in one place. The brand’s reputation for quality and style makes it a reliable choice for plus-size fashion. 3. Mis Claire Mis Claire is another excellent destination for plus-size clothing in Malaysia. This store focuses on trendy and stylish options that cater to the needs of plus-size women. Mis Claire offers a wide range of clothing, from casual tops and bottoms to elegant dresses and workwear. Mis Claire’s emphasis on contemporary fashion and flattering fits ensures you will find pieces that not only look great but also feel comfortable.

Online stores 1. Zalora Zalora is one of the online fashion retailers in Malaysia, offering a dedicated plus-size section that features a wide range of brands and styles. The variety of options is extensive, encompassing local and international brands. You can find everything from trendy dresses, chic blouses and comfortable jeans to elegant office wear. Zalora’s user-friendly interface allows you to filter by size, price and brand, making it easy to find exactly what you are looking for. Shoppers appreciate Zalora’s fast shipping and responsive customer service. The site also offers regular sales and discounts, making it an affordable option for plus-size fashion. For those who prefer to shop in person, Zalora also has physical stores where you can browse their collection but many find the convenience of online shopping easier and more efficient. 2. Shein Curve Shein Curve is known for its affordable and trendy plus-size fashion. With a vast selection of styles, including everything from everyday basics to statement pieces, Shein Curve makes it easy to stay on top of the latest fashion trends without breaking the bank. The range includes casual tops, elegant dresses, stylish outerwear and more. Shein Curve is particularly popular for its budget-friendly prices, which allow shoppers to experiment with different looks without a significant investment. The online store frequently updates its inventory, ensuring there are always new and exciting options to explore. Customers often highlight the wide variety of styles available and the ability to find unique pieces that stand out.