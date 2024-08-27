OnePlus revives metal unibody

TECHNOLOGY company OnePlus has brought back the timeless metal unibody design with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4 on July 16 in Milan.

The first and only smartphone in the 5G era to feature a metal unibody, the OnePlus Nord 4 debuts in three new Nord tones, each offering a fusion of “no-follower” colours and innovative finishings.

With the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus aims to deliver worry-free durability, premium appeal and a burdenless experience that liberates users and complements their self-expression.

To celebrate the renaissance of the metal unibody smartphone, OnePlus Industrial Design Centre head Ryan Ruan and Paris 2024 Olympic torch and cauldron designer Mathieu Lehanneur met for an in-depth discussion on the timeless allure of metal and share the behind-the-scenes design stories of the OnePlus Nord 4.

“It reminds me of a super intricate and beautiful technique often used in luxury watches that we call ‘Guilloché’ in French,” said Lehanneur, complimenting the visual relief effect and high-end tactile feel of the smartphone.

“It’s not simply the case of loving the shape, the colour or the features, but about how you can feel the design in a more sensitive way.”

Timeless and bold

In CMF (colours, materials, finishes) design, metal has long been favoured for its durability, dependability and minimalist allure. Lehanneur, a big fan of metal himself, has created a range of metal masterpieces throughout his career, including the recent Olympic torch for Paris 2024.

“OnePlus shares Lehanneur’s belief that design and craftsmanship are key to redefining metal,” said Ruan.

To infuse a refreshing touch into metal, craft a unique metallic sheen and feel for the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus tested over 100 different metal finishes, treatments and colour variations, ultimately resulting in three distinctive colourways with Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green.

Lehanneur believes that true validation of good design lies in the user experience — whether users can build an emotional connection with the product and feel the desire to own it. This same user-centric approach is what drives OnePlus designs based on the belief that while form should always follow function, good design is what ultimately defines the user experience.

By balancing aesthetics and functionality, the new OnePlus Nord 4 embodies OnePlus’s “never settle” spirit, combining innovative technologies and solutions to create an all-round burdenless experience.

For instance, the optimised internal structure and U-shape antennas of the OnePlus Nord 4 enhance signal performance while mitigating the “death grip” issue that affected previous unibody metal designs.

The aluminium alloy body, which is inherently cooler than other materials at room temperature and boasts high thermal conductivity, also offers superior heat dissipation. Additionally, the ingenious thermal conduction barrier design prevents heat transfer through the metal unibody to the gripping area.

These features ensure reliable signal strength and consistent user comfort when gripping the phone in different positions, allaying any fears about the conventional drawbacks of metal bodied phones.

“Metal comes from the Earth, from the planet itself, so its history is much longer than (that of) flowers,” said Lehanneur.

This timelessness and endless recyclability of metal is what inspired Lehanneur to design the Olympic torch using recycled steel. OnePlus shares this commitment to sustainability and employs a dedicated CMF team specialising in the innovative application of materials.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord 4 is now available in the three colours, with pre-order until Friday at a recommended retail price of RM2,599 on E-store, Lazada and Shopee.