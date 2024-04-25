Orked City blossoms as Shah Alam’s cafe spot

City’s new coffee shop offers more than just a place to grab a quick bite or a caffeine fix

CAFE-HOPPING has become a favourite pastime among the vibrant youth of Klang Valley, and Shah Alam has stepped up to the plate with its array of cafes, providing ample opportunities for denizens to just chill. Among these options, Orked City has emerged as a rising star. Nestled in section 9 of Shah Alam, this quaint café tucked away at the street’s end has quickly captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. With its savoury brioche-based sandwiches and sweet treats, it is a popular haunt for those seeking a delightful culinary experience.

But it is not just the food that draws people in. Orked City takes its coffee seriously, meticulously brewing each cup to perfection. From rich espressos to creamy white lattes, the coffee menu offers something for every caffeine lover. Its signature Stracha (Strawberry Matcha) is a delightful fusion of flavours that has quickly become a crowd favourite, often listed as a bestseller on its receipts.

Orked City has bloomed into Shah Alam’s hottest new café, especially during Ramadan for moreh (post-tarawih prayers dining). It is a community hub where friends gather, conversations flow and memories are made. theSun recently had a chance to catch up with Izzat Hassan, one of the brains behind Orked City. Alongside his friend Hafiz Firuz, Izzat opened the doors to Orked City last month, with a mission to serve up the finest coffees and sandwiches in town, all wrapped up with excellent customer service.

Having grown up in the area, Izzat’s journeyed into the world of coffee back in 2013 when he started working at Whisk Espresso Bar & Bake Shop after school. Since then, his passion for coffee has only deepened, with every aspect of the industry capturing his interest. He explained that his fascination with coffee was ignited during his travels across Europe, where he was immersed in the vibrant coffee culture. Those experiences left a lasting impression on him, inspiring him to bring a taste of that European coffee scene back home to Shah Alam.

“The cafe vibe is a mix of different styles we’ve seen in coffee shops we liked during our travels. Kind of minimalist meets maximalist,” said Izzat. As for the menu, Orked City specialises in speciality coffee beans sourced by two of its National Barista Champions. “Of course, we’re all about those delicious brioche bun sandwiches. Iced Whites are a hit, along with the Hot Blacks on some days, depending on the beans we’ve got. Surprisingly, our Stracha, which consists of our own homemade strawberry compote and matcha is a big hit too.”