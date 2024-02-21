Osbourne blasts West

BAD marketing is still good marketing, especially for the embattled Kanye West. In the run up to the release of the rapper’s first Vultures album — there is another two in the coming months, West held an event promoting the new album with Ty Dolla Sign in Chicago on Feb 8.

Apparently, West played a clip that contained a sample of “Iron Man”, a song from the heavy metal behemoth Black Sabbath. The band’s frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, took to airing his grievance on social media after word of the copyright infringement got back to him.

On Instagram, Osbourne posted an image statement, claiming that when West had asked for permission to sample a section of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” from a live performance in 1983 without vocals, it was refused because “West is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many”.

“He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night,” the message continued, before ending with Osbourne stating he wants no association with West.

It did not end there, as Sharon, Osbourne’s wife and manager, then told TMZ that West “****ed with the wrong Jew this time”. Though the “Godfather of Metal” is not Jewish, Sharon is and this was why Osbourne had “special ****ing occasion to say no” to West.

Sharon continued the barrage by saying the West represents hate as a “disrespectful antisemite”. The Osbournes then sent a cease-and-desist letter to West, with Rolling Stone confirming that when Vultures 1 was released on Feb 10, the “Iron Man” sample was removed from the album’s “Carnival” track.

The “Iron Man” sample was replaced by fuzzy guitar feedback. This latest backlash is a drop in the ocean for West, whose collection of alleged controversial antisemitic comments and antics began in October 2022, which saw him being dropped by his lawyer, talent agency, record label and fashion brands.