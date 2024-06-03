Oscars countdown

A sneak peek into red carpet fashion

Hollywood stars’ fashion choices are in focus as the 2024 Oscars approach on March 10. – Christopher Polk/AFP

AS the 2024 Oscars approach on March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, all eyes are on Hollywood’s stars and their fashion choices. Recent glimpses at the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) hint at upcoming trends – menswear sees a revival with brooches and jewel-toned suits, while floor-length gowns are expected to dominate for women. Margot Robbie, despite not receiving an Academy nod for her role in Barbie, is anticipated to shine on the red carpet as one of the best-dressed stars. Stay tuned as theSun previews the trends expected at the Dolby Theatre on Oscar night.

Robbie’s to highlight Barbie fashion Robbie, guided by stylist Andrew Mukamal, has consistently showcased vibrant Barbie-inspired looks throughout her promotional tour. Beginning in June with a polka-dot Valentino mini dress reminiscent of a 2015 Pink and Fabulous Barbie, she continued this trend at the 2024 Golden Globes. There, she donned a custom Giorgio Armani Prive hot pink sequined gown, paying homage to the 1977 SuperStar Barbie doll’s 50th anniversary. Now, as the Oscars approach, Robbie has the chance to conclude her Barbie-style streak with an extra-glittery exclamation point. Drawing inspiration from the 1980s Barbie doll archives, the chosen look is Crystal Barbie (1983). The iridescent white spaghetti-strap dress with a tulle flare bottom, accompanied by a coordinating boa, provides the perfect canvas for accessorising with Lorraine Schwartz’s mega-carat bling. For an added touch, if Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley, who produced the movie with her, wishes to match his wife, the Crystal Ken outfit would be an ideal choice, completing a glamourous Barbie-inspired ensemble for the Oscars.

Lily Gladstone, “museum-worthy” Oscar fashion anticipation In a wonderful preview, Gladstone has hinted that her attire for the 2024 Oscars will be nothing short of museum-worthy. People magazine reports that the actress is confident her dress will be a “showstopper” as she prepares to make history at this year’s Oscars. Gladstone, the first Native American actress nominated for an Academy Award, is in the running for Best Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Embracing her unique cultural identity, she envisions her red carpet look as ongoing proof that indigenous design deserves a spotlight alongside luxury fashion. Adding a pop of colour to recent proceedings, Gladstone appeared in a red sequin Valentino outfit at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. The ensemble featured a jacket with ruffled sleeves and a trail, paired with matching flared pants, setting the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking and visually stunning Oscars appearance.

Emma Stone’s whimsical pre-Oscars fashion journey Stone, a Best Actress nominee for her role in Poor Things is gracefully navigating the prestigious season with a delightful blend of vintage and contemporary red carpet ensembles. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival a week ago, Stone opted for a sleek design from The Row, featuring a strapless black gown with a foldover neckline, revealing vintage-inspired floral prints along the side panel. Her accessories included a diamond pendant necklace, simple gold earrings and chunky rings, all sourced from the ethical fine jewellery brand Vrai. The following day at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Stone embraced a neutral colour palette, trading her gown for a Louis Vuitton suit set by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. As a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Stone frequently showcases Ghesquiere’s designs on the red carpet. In the upcoming Oscars 2024, Stone is expected to once again showcase Ghesquiere’s designs, embodying a blend of class and elegance. Imagine her draped in dazzling, glittering diamond gowns, elevating her red carpet presence to new heights. Stone’s impeccable style and Ghesquiere’s artistic creations are sure to captivate audiences, setting the stage for a glamorous and unforgettable Oscar night.

Men’s red carpet drama unveiled The Oscars red carpet is undergoing a daring transformation in men’s fashion, spotlighting dramatic silhouettes that accentuate the allure of evening coats. Bradley Cooper, at the Baftas, set a striking precedent by donning a double-breasted officer’s coat, echoing his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s show in Paris the previous month. Adding to the anticipation, Rose Forde, the creative force behind Cillian Murphy’s wardrobe, foresees exciting shifts in menswear. She anticipates a departure from conventional bow ties, giving way to open shirts and distinctive neck adornments. Also, accessories are primed to take centre stage, with a focus on opticals and sunglasses, hats, headpieces and bags. Simultaneously, as Timothee Chalamet continues to make waves in showbiz with projects like Wonka and the upcoming Dune 2, he is poised to be at the forefront of men’s fashion. The Oscars red carpet promises to be not only a celebration of cinematic excellence but also a display of avant-garde and trend-setting men’s fashion.