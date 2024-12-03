Palmer’s parenting essence

IN a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Keke Palmer, 30, shared insights into her approach to parenting her 11-month-old son Leodis (Leo), whom she co-parents with her ex, Darius Jackson.

Emphasising the importance of her supportive “village”, Palmer explained that she strives to maintain a positive environment for Leo, drawing on the strength of her trusted network.

She highlighted the significance of surrounding Leo with people who not only love him but also love themselves, serving as positive role models.

Palmer, who resides with her sister and her sister’s children, disclosed that her parents are relocating to California to be closer to her. Tradition plays a crucial role in her parenting philosophy, as she aims to uphold family traditions while creating new ones.

The actress, who recently shared festive holiday photos with Leo, expressed her joy as a first-time mother and her anticipation for future activities with her son, underscoring the transformative power of Leo’s love in making her feel unstoppable.

Palmer’s candid insights provide a glimpse into her thoughtful and intentional approach to nurturing a loving and supportive environment for her son.