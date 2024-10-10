Panasonic champions school hygiene with bidet initiative

PANASONIC last week launched the Panasonic Rakan Bersih Ceria campaign to raise awareness and educate on good toilet hygiene standards and habits among primary school children in the country.
This is part of Panasonic’s efforts to address on-going concerns with school toilet cleanliness, as well as to improve lives and holistic well-being, in line with its corporate vision and tagline “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow” to set the stage for a cleaner and healthier future for all Malaysians.
The launch ceremony was officiated by Panasonic Malaysia managing director Keisuke Nishida at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sentul 2, Kuala Lumpur.
This campaign goes beyond conventional measures and involves the installation of manual bidet seats in the school toilets to contribute towards improving cleanliness and hygiene.
More importantly, this campaign aligns with the government’s call to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment for both students and teachers through the upgrade and maintenance of facilities in schools.
Panasonic launched the campaign with the Education Ministry’s support to foster healthier and more hygienic habits among school children.
Nishida said Panasonic’s identity is rooted in Japanese culture. One of them is an emphasis on practicing cleanliness, which promotes better hygiene, reduces the spread of illnesses as well as improves overall health and well-being.
“Essentially, by instilling good hygiene standards early on, we empower children to take responsibility for their own hygiene and contribute towards maintaining a cleaner and healthier space for themselves and others.
“Through this campaign, we hope to share our culture of cleanliness and envision a future where hygiene is not just a practice, but a lifestyle and lifelong healthy habits as part of student development,” added Nishida.
The campaign involved 25 participating primary schools across the Klang Valley, benefiting over 16,000 students.
With good hygiene standards serving as the foundation of toilet cleanliness and a healthier and more sanitary environment for all, Panasonic conducted workshops educating students the importance of hygiene and good restroom practices. The workshops are designed to have exciting activities to ensure students are well-prepared for life beyond the textbook and naturally lead them towards embracing a hygienic lifestyle.
Panasonic also distributed educational materials, including posters emphasising clean, comfortable and eco-friendly bathroom practices, with a specific focus on bidet usage.
The 301 bidet units installed under the initiative is the Panasonic Bidet AR15 Concept, which offers a hassle-free water washing experience, further enhanced by the Ag+ anti-bacterial function on the seats that kills up to 99% of bacteria on the surface of the seat. Thus, contributing to a more hygienic and comfortable toilet environment.
For more information, check out the D-shape bidet (Hygienic EzyClean DL-AR15DWM) and round shape bidet (Hygienic EzyClean DL-AR15RWM) variants. These are available for purchase at Hygienic EzyClean DL-AR15DWM – D-Shape (panasonic.com) and Hygienic EzyClean DL-AR15RWM – Round Shape (panasonic.com).