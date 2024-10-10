Panasonic champions school hygiene with bidet initiative

PANASONIC last week launched the Panasonic Rakan Bersih Ceria campaign to raise awareness and educate on good toilet hygiene standards and habits among primary school children in the country.

This is part of Panasonic’s efforts to address on-going concerns with school toilet cleanliness, as well as to improve lives and holistic well-being, in line with its corporate vision and tagline “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow” to set the stage for a cleaner and healthier future for all Malaysians.

The launch ceremony was officiated by Panasonic Malaysia managing director Keisuke Nishida at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sentul 2, Kuala Lumpur.

This campaign goes beyond conventional measures and involves the installation of manual bidet seats in the school toilets to contribute towards improving cleanliness and hygiene.

More importantly, this campaign aligns with the government’s call to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment for both students and teachers through the upgrade and maintenance of facilities in schools.