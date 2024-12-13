Paris Baguette arrives in Penang

PARIS Baguette, the bakery café chain known for its French-Korean-inspired delicacies, has opened its first outlet in Penang at Gurney Plaza, marking the brand’s northern expansion in Malaysia.

“We are expanding Paris Baguette’s presence to Penang, a state renowned for its cultural vibrancy and appreciation for quality food. The launch of our 13th bakery café represents an important step in our group’s growth strategy, bringing premium offerings and dining experiences to communities across Malaysia and the world,” said Berjaya Food Bhd group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays.

Spanning 2,871 square feet, the bakery café offers an inviting and thoughtfully designed space. Customers are welcomed by the enticing Bread Island, showcasing Paris Baguette’s finest creations. The layout includes a charming alfresco area that blends open-air relaxation with the warm, welcoming interior.

Signature offerings like the indulgent Mushroom Soup in a Bread Bowl, the Natural Yeast Bread and the spongy Yoghurt Cream Cake highlight the brand’s craftsmanship. Fan favourites, such as Korean Milk Bread and Royal Pudding, are complemented by a selection of artisanal pastas, gourmet sandwiches and a heartwarming brunch menu, catering to all occasions.

The event introduced PB Rewards, a new loyalty program where members earn points for every RM1 spent, which can be redeemed for exclusive treats, savings and complimentary products. Perks include birthday rewards, milestone gifts and double points days, with new members receiving a RM10 welcome voucher. The program also offers members-only privileges like early access to menu items and invitations to special events, adding an extra layer of engagement for loyal customers.

The opening ceremony also saw the presence of Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, along with Paris Baguette Southeast Asia CEO Hana Lee, Paris Baguette Southeast Asia franchise director Moon TaeHwan and Berjaya Paris Baguette general manager Suanne Chuah.