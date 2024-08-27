Paris Baguette opens sixth outlet in Malaysia at IOI City Mall

BAKERY cafe chain Paris Baguette, known for its French-Korean inspired delicacies, is expanding its footprint in Malaysia with the opening of its sixth outlet at IOI City Mall Putrajaya today.

A hub for a culinary delight, this outlet is ready to serve an array of freshly baked premium goods.

To mark this milestone, Paris Baguette is treating early visitors to a special giveaway. On Friday, the first 60 guests will receive a complimentary pair of its famous Bear Madeleines – a delightful treat to add a sweet touch for the early birds, while stocks last.

Paris Baguette Malaysia general manager Suanne Chuah said its latest outlet opening at IOI City Mall is a key part of its strategy to broaden its presence in Malaysia.

“This sixth outlet demonstrates our commitment to becoming a cherished part of the vibrant Putrajaya community.

“Our goal is to offer more than just great food. We’re dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for our customers. From our ambience to our hospitality and service, every detail is aimed at leaving a lasting impression and continues to set the standard for excellence,” Chuah added.

The new Paris Baguette IOI City Mall will showcase a selection of premium offerings that includes fan favourites such as the signature mushroom soup in a bread bowl, Paris Baguette’s patented natural yeast bread – a healthy bread option, its top seller yoghurt cream cake, Korean milk bread, royal pudding, assorted pastas, sandwiches, a heart-warming brunch menu and more.

The opening of this sixth outlet builds on the success of Paris Baguette’s existing locations, including its flagship outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and its recently opened outlets at The Exchange TRX mall.

Looking ahead, Paris Baguette plans to open eight more outlets in Malaysia by end of 2024.