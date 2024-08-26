New instalment of series features more fun, drama

PASANGA 2, the most anticipated Tamil television series on Astro, has returned with more drama, laughter and a new character. In this season, lead character Raja, played by Denes Kumar, continues his life journey with additional drama and of course, friendly banter with the main cast. Fans can enjoy the season for a longer period of time as the showrunners have completed 100 episodes, compared with 44 episodes last year, in just 120 days. During the Inilah Kita campaign launch recently, theSun had the opportunity to meet the cast, including actor Denes and his wife Dr Vimala Perumal, who are also producers of the show. What can fans expect in Pasanga 2? Vimala: More drama, friendship and financial issues or difficulties (faced) among the youth. Viewers can expect twists and turns and new characters as the family grows bigger. We hope Malaysians will really enjoy it because it relates to our (Indian) community.

In the first season, there were 44 episodes. What led to the increased number of episodes in this season? Denes: We have a lot of new characters in the second season. We needed the time to explain each and every character. The stories of family members, the characters and the girlfriend’s story are all about people in society. Actually, 100 episodes were not enough. Vimala: Although Pasanga means boys, it (the story) is not restricted to just about them. It also talks about the female characters and what they are dealing with as well as their issues. As for the story, we kept on writing because we had so much material we wanted to share with others. Was it difficult for Denes to wear two hats, a producer and an actor, at the same time? Denes: Production works started much earlier. Vimala took over at the shooting spot, so I do not have to think about production work when I am working on the set. When I am on the set, I focus completely on my acting. (Speaking about a poignant moment of his character) My friend (on set and in real life) Alvin Martin Santiavoo was living as the character, crying at one point. People blame him (in the scene). I cried naturally because I felt for his character.