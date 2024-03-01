Paw-sitively perfect New Year’s Eve

Guide to pet-friendly celebrations

For a memorable start to the year, pet owners could capture the moment by taking photos or videos of their furry friends joining the celebration.

THE New Year is just around the corner, and as we bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, there’s no reason our furry friends shouldn’t be a part of the celebration. Ring in the New Year with your pets by following these pet-friendly suggestions for a memorable and safe celebration. Cosy movie night in Transform your living room into a pet-friendly movie theater. Pick pet-friendly movies and create a cosy space with blankets and pillows for both you and your pet. Snuggle up together and enjoy a quiet night away from the loud fireworks. Gourmet pet feast Prepare a special New Year’s Eve dinner for your pet. Make sure to use pet-safe ingredients, and perhaps even try your hand at baking homemade pet treats. Celebrate the bond you share by having a delightful meal together. Pet-friendly party treats If you are hosting a New Year’s Eve party, make sure to include pet-friendly treats for your furry guests. Prepare snacks that are safe for pets to enjoy, like bite-sized bits of plain chicken or dog-friendly biscuits.

Themed pet photoshoot Capture the moment with a themed New Year’s Eve photoshoot for your pet. Dress them up in adorable pet-friendly outfits or accessories that match the festive theme. Documenting these moments will give you plenty of cherished memories for years to come. Calming activities Many pets get anxious during fireworks. Create a calming environment with activities that help soothe your pet’s nerves. Play soft music, use calming pheromone diffusers, or consider trying a pet anxiety wrap to provide comfort. Pet-friendly countdown Who says countdowns are just for humans? Celebrate the stroke of midnight with your pet by counting down together. You can even have a small, pet-safe noisemaker to add a touch of celebration. Interactive playtime Engage your pet in interactive playtime to keep them distracted from the noise and fireworks outside. Whether it’s a game of fetch or trying out a new toy, spending quality time with your pet is a great way to usher in the New Year.

Safe haven setup Create a safe haven for your pet to retreat to if they become overwhelmed by the festivities. Set up a quiet, comfortable space with familiar toys and bedding where your pet can feel secure. Virtual celebrations If your pet isn’t a fan of crowds or noise, consider participating in virtual celebrations. Many pet-friendly apps and websites offer interactive games or live-streamed events designed specifically for pets. Set New Year’s resolutions together Reflect on the past year and set New Year’s resolutions for both you and your pet. Whether it’s committing to daily walks, trying out new activities, or simply spending more quality time together, sharing resolutions can strengthen your bond. Pet-friendly mocktails While you sip on your favourite beverages, craft pet-friendly mocktails for your furry friend. Create a refreshing concoction using pet-safe ingredients like diluted chicken or beef broth.