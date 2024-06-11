Personalising gifts

Thoughtful presents to show you care

FINDING the perfect gift for your loved ones can be tricky, especially when you want something that feels meaningful. Personalised gifts offer a good way to make someone feel extra special by adding that unique touch. These gifts reflect thought, effort and your connection with the recipient. For birthdays, anniversaries or festive occasions, here are nine personalised gift ideas that go beyond the ordinary to leave a lasting impression. Customised jewellery Jewellery is timeless and when it is personalised, it becomes even more meaningful. Customised rings, bracelets or necklaces allow you to engrave names, initials or special dates, making the piece truly unique. Birthstone jewellery is another beautiful option, symbolising the recipient’s birth month or a meaningful moment. For couples, matching engraved bracelets or pendants with significant coordinates or dates can become sentimental keepsakes. When choosing metals such as gold, silver or stainless steel, be mindful of the recipient’s preferences to ensure they will enjoy wearing the piece regularly.

Photo albums and scrapbooks While digital photos are convenient, nothing beats the charm of flipping through a photo album or scrapbook filled with cherished memories. This thoughtful gift allows you to celebrate your relationship by curating moments you have shared. Add personal notes, quotes or doodles to make it even more special. Scrapbooks are also ideal for travel memories, childhood moments or friendship anniversaries. Use themed stickers and washi tape to decorate the pages or leave blank spaces to encourage future memories. Many printing services now offer custom-designed photo books if you prefer a sleeker look.

Personalised mugs or drinkware Custom mugs, water bottles or tumblers are functional gifts that anyone can appreciate. A cup of coffee in a mug with their name or a funny inside joke can brighten anyone’s day. These gifts work well for personal and professional settings, making them ideal for colleagues too. Go beyond just printing names, incorporate meaningful quotes, quirky illustrations or even photos. For couples, matching mugs with witty captions or just “his” and “hers” are a popular choice.

Name-engraved stationery There is something satisfying about owning high-quality, personalised stationery. It can be a notebook, pen or planner with the recipient’s initials, this gift adds a touch of elegance to their daily routine. Leather-bound journals with names embossed on the cover are thoughtful gifts for writers or journal enthusiasts. You can also personalise sticky notes, bookmarks or pen holders for a practical yet meaningful touch. Many brands offer gift sets that combine engraved pens with matching notebooks, making it a sophisticated option

for professionals.

Personalised skincare, grooming or self-care kits A personalised skincare or self-care kit is an excellent way to show someone you care about their well-being. Curate a collection of products based on their preferences such as bath bombs, face masks or scented candles and add a personal message or their name to the packaging. Some luxury skincare brands also offer the option to engrave names on perfume bottles or creams. Include items tailored to the recipient’s lifestyle. For example, lavender-scented candles can help someone who struggles to unwind while a customised sleep mask can offer added relaxation.

Customised phone cases and tech accessories With technology being a major part of our lives, personalised phone cases, laptop sleeves and airpod covers are practical yet thoughtful gifts. You can print names, initials or even favourite photos on these accessories. Choose cases made of premium materials such as leather or eco-friendly options for added value. To make it even more meaningful, select designs based on their hobbies or personalities. For example, you could personalise a gaming-themed phone case or an accessory with their favourite quote.

Personalised apparel Customised clothing, such as embroidered hoodies, monogrammed robes or printed T-shirts, makes for a cosy and thoughtful gift. You can choose from a variety of styles and materials that reflect the recipient’s personality. Family-themed pyjama sets, for example, are a fun option for festive celebrations. For sports fans, consider jerseys with their name or favourite number printed on the back. For newlyweds, matching robes embroidered with “Mr” and “Mrs”

are stylish and sentimental.

Star maps or zodiac charts Celebrate special occasions by gifting a framed star map that captures the night sky on a meaningful date, such as a birthday or wedding anniversary. Similarly, personalised zodiac charts provide an artistic way to commemorate someone’s astrological sign. These gifts combine visual appeal with emotional depth, making them memorable keepsakes. You can also include a personalised message about why the chosen date or zodiac sign holds special meaning.