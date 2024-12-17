Pianist Maksim to serenade local fans

FANS of classical crossover music are in for a treat as world-renowned pianist Maksim Mrvica, simply known as Maksim, brings his World Tour Segmenti to Kuala Lumpur.

The performance, organised by Lo-Fi Entertainment, will take place on Feb 12 next year at 8.30pm at Mega Star Arena.

Accompanied by an orchestra, Maksim will perform selections from his latest album Segmenti, which blends original compositions with reimagined hits from iconic bands such as ABBA and Queen.

The concert will also feature timeless classical pieces from the likes of Chopin, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky, showcasing Maksim’s unique ability to merge classical and contemporary styles.

A native of Šibenik, Croatia, Maksim’s journey to global acclaim began at nine, continuing through war-torn years in his teens. His training at prestigious music academies in Zagreb, Budapest and Paris has solidified his reputation as a piano virtuoso, capable of delivering stunning renditions like Croatian Rhapsody and Flight of the Bumblebee.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from RM188 to RM888.