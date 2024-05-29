AMERICAN actor Brad Pitt is preparing for his role as a veteran Formula 1 driver in an upcoming, still-untitled film.

Filming began at last year’s British Grand Prix, with Pitt driving a real racing car for added authenticity.

According to media reports, producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently praised Pitt’s driving skills and preparation for the role.

“He trained for four or five months. He’s an amazing driver,” Bruckheimer said at the Los Angeles premiere of Young Woman and the Sea.

“Some of the F1 drivers said he’s a natural athlete. He really is. He’s amazing in that car.”

Pitt will portray veteran F1 driver Sonny Hayes. Additionally, seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is consulting on the film and assisting Pitt with training for the high-speed sport.

When asked about Pitt’s driving speeds, Bruckheimer joked: “I can’t tell you. The insurance company will kill me.”

Set to debut in cinemas in June 2025 before streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, the film stars Pitt as a retired racing driver making a comeback to mentor a novice, played by Damson Idris.

The story focuses on their mentor-student relationship and their quest for success on the racetrack, promising an emotional and adrenaline-pumping experience.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his acclaimed work on Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly US$1.5 billion (RM7 billion), the upcoming film aims to deliver a similarly spectacular cinematic experience. Kosinski’s success with Maverick sets high expectations for this new project.

However, capturing the realism of Formula 1 presents unique challenges, and the film’s budget has soared to over US$300 million. Formula 1 is a financially demanding sport, where teams with the deepest pockets often dominate.

Similarly, this film, poised to become one of the most expensive movies ever produced, aims to outspend the competition to achieve box office success.

With the combined efforts of Pitt, Kosinski and Bruckheimer, nothing is being left to chance.