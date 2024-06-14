Poetic ammo

RISING to prominence as the first runner-up in the 2019 Dewi Remaja competition, Adriana Ghafar has since become an increasingly visible presence in Malaysia’s entertainment scene. Now, she is on the cusp of a new milestone with the release of her highly anticipated collection of poetry, Everything In Between, which is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

Marking her literary debut, Everything In Between blends Malay and English poetry to explore themes of love, family, rejection and resilience.

With a message of empowerment, the book aims to inspire young adults to navigate life’s challenges, encouraging them to embrace their inner strength and believe in themselves.

Adriana, whose full name is Nur Nafissa Adriana Abdul Ghafar, began her poetic journey in school.

The 26-year-old draws creative inspiration from celebrated international writers like Maya Angelou, Sharon Olds and Emily Dickinson, alongside revered local poets such as A. Samad Said, Khadijah Hashim, and Bernice Chauly.

Since her rise to fame in the Dewi Remaja competition, Adriana has excelled as an emcee, model, actress and news anchor.

Currently pursuing her legal career as a chambering student, the young talent now adds another dimension to her multifaceted persona as a poet and author.

In an interview with theSun, Adriana opens up about the motivations behind her poetry and shares insights into her journey in the industry:

What is your inspiration behind writing Everything In Between?

Everything In Between, a project 12 years in the making, is a reflection of my joys, struggles, triumphs and vulnerabilities. My inspiration comes from my life’s journey, from my humble student days to the glamour of pageant wins and national television, and now, to the grind of being an aspiring lawyer.

My love for poetry started many years ago while I was still at school, and writing a poetry book has always been a dream of mine.

As I’ve grown up, I’ve experienced a range of emotions and poetry has been my go-to outlet for expressing them.

Writing this book is a way for me to reflect on my experiences, accomplishments, and thoughts.

Some of the poems are also influenced by those around me or my perspective on various topics in life.

Why did you choose to portray these main themes: Love, family, rejection, resilience and female empowerment in your book?

These topics resonate deeply with me and everyone as we navigate through life. Life has its ups and downs, but through these experiences, we learn to strive and flourish as individuals.

For instance, rejection makes us stronger and more resilient. Love and family are essential, providing us with the support and motivation to persevere through challenges.

Female empowerment has been a cause close to my heart ever since a personal experience I had as a teenager.

One day, on the bus ride home from school, I witnessed a harrowing event: a couple was engaged in a heated argument that escalated into a physical assault on the wife. Only an elderly lady dared to stand up, threatening to involve the authorities. Tragically, the abuse persisted until the bus driver intervened, leaving the woman semi-conscious. This haunting memory remains with me to this day.

Therefore, I need to continue voicing these stories through poetry, as it reflects the ongoing struggles of unheard voices.

All the themes from my book encapsulate the essence of the human experience which are deeply relevant to each of us.