Power of presence

Global brands welcome new ambassadors redefining influence

THE role of brand ambassadors has never been more pivotal in fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle. No longer just pretty faces in glossy campaigns, today’s ambassadors bring something deeper to the table, which is authenticity and a personal story that aligns with the ethos of the brands they represent. These individuals become a living embodiment of brand values. As global markets become more interconnected and consumers increasingly demand transparency and relatability, the ambassadorship model continues to evolve and leaning into substance just as much as style. The latest cohort of names stepping into these roles illustrates this shift perfectly. Piaget – Gianna Jun Maison Piaget recently announced South Korean actress Gianna Jun as its new Global Ambassador, placing her among the glittering names of the Piaget Society, both past and present. With a heritage steeped in bold design and artistic expression, Piaget has long courted cultural icons from Andy Warhol to Elizabeth Taylor. Jun now joins this legacy, reflecting the Maison’s modern elegance and daring design. Her appointment marks not only a tribute to timeless beauty, but also a spark of creative energy for a new generation of jewellery watch lovers.

Prada – Lee Gawon As one of fashion’s most revered names, Prada continues to set the tone for minimalist luxury and intellectual style. With roots in Milanese craftsmanship and a forward-thinking approach to design, the brand has long captured the attention of artistes and icons alike. This year, Prada welcomes Lee Gawon, a breakout member of rising K-pop group Meovv as its newest brand ambassador. Since debuting in late 2024 with the single Meow, Gawon has stood out for her confidence and boldness, on stage and on the red carpet. Her attendance at the Prada Fall/Winter 2025 show in Milan earlier this year cemented her place as a fashion force. Just months into her career, Gawon is already defining her own path, and Prada is ready to walk it with her.

Miu Miu – Ella Gross Often seen as Prada’s younger, rebellious sister, Miu Miu is a brand that celebrates individuality, femininity and an offbeat charm. It is only fitting that Ella Gross, also from Meovv, is now part of its ambassador family. Known for her striking visuals and subtle yet powerful presence, Gross’s journey with Miu Miu began in Paris during the Fall/Winter 2025 show. Since then, her evolving style and flair for the unconventional have made her an ideal face for the brand which is instinctive and just a little bit unexpected.

1win – Canelo Alvarez 1win, a global sports betting and entertainment platform, has taken its commitment to excellence to the ring by signing boxing titan Canelo Alvarez as its newest global partner. This is a long-term collaboration grounded in shared values of performance and passion. As Alvarez prepares to face William Scull for the IBF title, he carries not only the weight of three existing championship belts (WBA, WBC, WBO), but also the backing of a brand that believes in strategy and victory. In his own words: “Success takes focus, strategy and passion and 1win brings that same winning energy.”

Hair Rituel by Sisley – Jawara When craftsmanship meets creativity, the results are often extraordinary. Hair Rituel by Sisley has announced a powerful new partnership with celebrity hairstylist Jawara, whose artistic fingerprint is found on runway looks and editorial shoots the world over. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn to styling icons scuh as Beyonce, Rihanna and Dua Lipa, Jawara has become a leading force in beauty. Now, as International Brand Ambassador, he brings his technique and vision to Sisley’s high-performance haircare range by bridging artistry with science to elevate everyday rituals.

Cartier – Gemma Chan A long-time friend of the brand, Gemma Chan is now a Cartier Ambassador. Known for her commanding performances in Humans, Crazy Rich Asians and more recently The Actor, Chan brings elegance and modernity to every project she touches. Her ambassadorship with Cartier also reflects her personal dedication to storytelling, on-screen and behind the scenes. Currently developing a biopic on Anna May Wong and executive producing various film and TV projects, she is a natural fit for a Maison that values cultural depth.