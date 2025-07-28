Price of scan to pay

THE pandemic brought many things with it, mostly bad, but it also paved the way forward for others, such as how it radically changed consumer habits by triggering a huge shift towards digital payments.

In Malaysia today, a quick scan of a QR code can pay for anything from a small pack of nasi lemak to a full-blown car wash. Platforms such as Touch ’n Go (TNG) e-wallet, GrabPay, Boost and MAE by Maybank are well on their way to becoming a crucial part of everyday life.

However, the adoption of digital wallets is not an exclusively positive phenomenon. In a country where cash was king for a long time, are

e-wallets truly a superior option?

The case for e-wallets

➤ Convenience at scale

Scan-to-pay has taken hold in urban areas, especially among younger consumers. The TNG e-wallet, for example, claims to have over 400,000 merchant touchpoints nationwide. From paying for parking to transferring duit raya, the reach is undeniable.

➤ Cashback, coins and perks

Digital wallets are not just functional – they are rewarding. Boost Coins, GrabRewards and the occasional 20% cashback deals have normalised gamified spending. For high-frequency users, especially in Klang Valley, these incentives offer tangible savings.

➤ Built-in transaction records

E-wallets log every transaction automatically, even if the in-app records are not automatically updated. This is not just helpful for budgeting, it also serves as a quiet nudge toward financial accountability, especially for younger Malaysians managing freelance or gig-based incomes.

➤ Reduced theft risk

Cash is vulnerable. Lose it and it is gone. E-wallets, on the other hand, are protected by PINs, biometrics and in most cases, remote lock features. Bank Negara Malaysia’s Risk Management in Technology policy also requires service providers to meet certain security standards.