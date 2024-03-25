DOCUMENTATION of the official specifications for the unannounced PlayStation 5 Pro was leaked online over the March 16 weekend and reportedly comes from the Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Developer Network.

The console, like many of the Pro updates to previous PlayStation consoles, comes with massive upgrades and it will refresh the current iteration of the console with its enhanced software and hardware.

Core improvement is seen in the PS5 Pro’s CPU, which the documentation claims is identical to the standard PS5, but the new console has something called a “high CPU frequency mode”. It increases the CPU by 10% to 3.85GHz, but drops the GPU by 1%.

On the GPU side, where rendering of images and ray tracing comes into play, the PS5 Pro will have 33.5 teraflops. For added context, the standard PS5 offers 10.28 teraflops. In normal human language, the PS5 Pro will render 45% faster than its predecessor.

The documentation also states that the updated console will have something called “PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling” for upscaling and anti-aliasing, custom machine learning architecture and an AI accelerator.

With the leak, the earlier consensus by industry experts has further materialised, where Sony is expected to release the updated console to usher in the release of Grand Theft Auto VI next year.