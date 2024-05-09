Quality screen time

A comprehensive guide to gaming monitors available doemstically

IN the fast-paced world of gaming, having the right TV monitor can make all the difference. Whether you are a casual gamer or a competitive esports enthusiast, Malaysia offers a wide range of options to suit various budgets and preferences. This article explores some gaming TV monitors options available locally, from top-tier premium models to budget-friendly choices. Top of the shelf LG OLED C2 Series (55-inch)

The LG OLED C2 is a popular choice for gamers who demand the best. With its OLED panel, it offers perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and vibrant colours. Key gaming features include:

> 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate

> HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles

> G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility

> Ultra-low input lag The C2’s “Game Optimizer” menu allows fine-tuning of gaming-specific settings, making it an excellent choice for serious gamers. Estimated Price Range: RM7,500 - RM9,000

Samsung QN90B QLED (55-inch) For those preferring QLED technology, the Samsung QN90B is a stellar option. It boasts:

> Mini-LED backlighting for enhanced local dimming

> 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

> AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

> Very low input lag The QN90B's high brightness makes it ideal for both dark and bright room gaming.

Splurge a little Sony X90K (55-inch) The Sony X90K offers excellent performance at a more accessible price point. Features include:

> 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

> HDMI 2.1 ports

> Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support

> Low input lag Sony's image processing shines here, providing crisp and clear visuals for gaming. Estimated Price Range: RM4,000 - RM5,000

TCL 6-Series R646 (55-inch) Not quite a big name compared to the other brands on this list, TCL has nonetheless made significant strides in the gaming TV market, and its 6-Series R646 is a testament to that. It offers:

> Mini-LED backlighting

> 4K resolution at 120Hz

> Variable Refresh Rate support

> THX Certified Game Mode This TV provides premium features at a mid-range price point, making it an excellent value proposition. Estimated Price Range: RM3,500 - RM4,500

On a shoestring budget Hisense U7H (50-inch) The Hisense U7H proves that good gaming performance does not have to break the bank. It features:

> 4K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate

> Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours

> Game Mode Pro with VRR and ALLM

> Dolby Vision Gaming support This TV offers a lot of gaming-centric features at an affordable price point. Estimated Price Range: RM2,000 - RM2,500