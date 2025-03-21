Quick bites

SAHUR, the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan, is essential for sustaining energy throughout the day. A well-balanced sahur should be nutritious, easy to prepare and satisfying. Here are seven quick and easy recipes that will keep you feeling full and energised for the day ahead.
Chicken and egg congee
A warm, comforting bowl of congee is a perfect way to start the day. It is easy to digest, packed with protein and keeps you full for hours.
Ingredients
½ cup jasmine rice
4 cups of water or chicken broth
100 g boneless chicken breast, shredded
1 egg
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon white pepper
Spring onions & fried shallots (for garnish)
Instructions
1. Rinse the rice and cook it with water/broth over medium heat until soft.
2. Add the shredded chicken and let it simmer.
3. Crack an egg into the congee and stir gently.
4. Season with soy sauce and white pepper.
5. Serve hot, garnished with spring onions and fried shallots.
Stir-fried tofu and vegetables
This high-protein, fibre-rich dish is for a quick and healthy sahur.
Ingredients
1 block firm tofu, cubed
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 clove garlic, minced
½ cup bell peppers, sliced
½ cup baby spinach
1 tablespoon soy sauce
½ teaspoon chilli flakes (optional)
Instructions
1. Heat sesame oil in a pan and sauté garlic until fragrant.
2. Add tofu cubes and cook until golden brown.
3. Toss in the bell peppers and baby spinach.
4. Season with soy sauce and chilli flakes.
5. Serve warm with rice or on its own.
Roti telur wrap
A quick and filling twist on a Malaysian favourite, this dish is a great way to enjoy bread.
Ingredients
1 whole wheat flatbread
2 eggs, beaten
½ onion, chopped
½ tomato, diced
½ teaspoon curry powder
1 teaspoon butter
Instructions
1. Heat butter in a pan and sauté onions until soft.
2. Add tomatoes and curry powder, then pour in the beaten eggs.
3. Cook until scrambled, then place on the bread.
4. Cut it up into a sandwich and serve warm.
Peanut butter and banana overnight oats
A no-cook, grab-and-go meal that is packed with fibre and protein.
Ingredients
½ cup rolled oats
½ cup milk (or dairy-free alternative)
1 tablespoon peanut butter
½ banana, sliced
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon honey
Instructions
1. Mix all ingredients in a jar.
2. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
3. Stir well before eating.
Scrambled eggs and avocado toast
A protein-packed classic that is quick and satisfying.
Ingredients
2 eggs
½ avocado, mashed
1 slice of whole grain bread
1 tablespoon butter
Salt & black pepper to taste
Chilli flakes (optional)
Instructions
1. Heat butter in a pan and scramble the eggs over low heat.
2. Spread mashed avocado on toast and top with scrambled eggs.
3. Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes.
Thai basil chicken with rice
A quick dish that is protein-packed and full of aromatic spices.
Ingredients
200 g minced chicken
1 tablespoon oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 red chilli, sliced (optional)
1 tablespoon oyster sauce
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon fish sauce
½ teaspoon sugar
½ cup fresh Thai basil leaves
1 cup cooked rice
1 fried egg (optional)
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté garlic and chilli until fragrant.
2. Add the minced chicken and stir-fry until cooked.
3. Mix in oyster sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce and sugar.
4. Toss in Thai basil leaves and cook for 30 seconds.
5. Serve with hot rice and a fried egg on top.
Fried mee hoon
A simple and filling dish for a quick sahoor.
Ingredients
150 g rice vermicelli (mee hoon), soaked and drained
1 tablespoon oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ onion, sliced
1 egg, beaten
100 g chicken or prawns (optional)
½ cup shredded cabbage
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon oyster sauce
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 red chilli, sliced (optional)
Spring onions & fried shallots for garnish
Instructions
1. Heat oil in a wok and sauté garlic and onions until fragrant.
2. Add chicken or prawns (if using) and cook until done.
3. Push ingredients to the side and pour in the beaten egg. Scramble it, then mix everything together.
4. Add mee hoon, soy sauce, oyster sauce and white pepper. Stir-fry until evenly coated.
5. Toss in cabbage and sliced chilli, cooking for another minute.
6. Garnish with spring onions and fried shallots before serving hot.
Sahur does not have to be complicated. These quick and nutritious recipes offer a mix of comforting Asian flavours and simple Western classics. These meals will keep you fuelled for the day ahead. Happy fasting.