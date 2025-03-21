Quick bites

SAHUR, the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan, is essential for sustaining energy throughout the day. A well-balanced sahur should be nutritious, easy to prepare and satisfying. Here are seven quick and easy recipes that will keep you feeling full and energised for the day ahead.

Chicken and egg congee

A warm, comforting bowl of congee is a perfect way to start the day. It is easy to digest, packed with protein and keeps you full for hours.

Ingredients

½ cup jasmine rice

4 cups of water or chicken broth

100 g boneless chicken breast, shredded

1 egg

1 tablespoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon white pepper

Spring onions & fried shallots (for garnish)

Instructions

1. Rinse the rice and cook it with water/broth over medium heat until soft.

2. Add the shredded chicken and let it simmer.

3. Crack an egg into the congee and stir gently.

4. Season with soy sauce and white pepper.

5. Serve hot, garnished with spring onions and fried shallots.