Guide to picking ring lights for photos, videos

LIGHTING plays a crucial role in determining the quality of photos or videos. With good lighting, one can accurately capture the intended image or scene properly. Investing in a ring light, therefore, is advisable as it can drastically improve your photos and videos. However, deciding on one can be daunting, especially for non-tech experts, given the variety of options. To combat this, theSun has compiled a list of factors for you to consider when buying a ring light for optimal results. Purpose Before venturing into any physical outlets, it is advisable to understand the purpose of your purchase beforehand. Are you looking to purchase a ring light to improve the quality of your photos? Or are you looking to get one to enhance the lighting in your videos? This is because each model has a specific purpose.

If you are looking for general photography or vlogging, for instance, the 10-inch foldable ring light would be an appropriate choice. It offers focused illumination that is suitable for close-up shots, selfies and live streaming. But if you are looking to shoot products, you should opt for the 14-inch ring light. The 14-inch provides a richer amount of light, minimising shadows and effectively highlighting the details of the product. Budget Once you have decided on the purpose, you can move on with deciding the budget you are willing to set aside for a ring light.

Doing this will help you avoid unnecessary splurging as you get to narrow down your options. Expensive items do not always guarantee effectiveness. Many more affordable models can still offer the same level of quality. That said, it is important to not compromise on essential features. Though it is tempting to want to save, it is still important to invest in core necessities for the best results.

Brilliance One should consider the range of the ring light’s brilliance as it is a crucial aspect. The wider the range, the more likely your pictures and videos will turn out great. A broad range allows you to adapt to various circumstances. For example, you will be able to adapt to different weather conditions while shooting. Whether the sky is gloomy or sunny, you can ensure your photos and videos are properly lit. Additionally, it gives you more room for exploration. A generous range allows you to play around with new moods and themes, keeping things fresh creatively.

Size, portability Size matters when it comes to buying a ring light. Each equipment size is meant for different lifestyles and environments. If you are a content creator who is always travelling, for instance, the 10-inch foldable ring light would be the right pick as it suits your lifestyle. Its petite and foldable nature allows you to easily take it on your many journeys. Whereas, a SM1888-II 18-inch ring light or 14-inch ring light would not be able to offer the same comfort. Considering their large size and weight, mobility is not their strongest suit. Their large light diameter takes up considerable space, which makes it difficult to fit them into a bag or carry them around. Their stands are also not easily foldable. However, these models provide more stability and light power. Aside from providing a greater amount of light, the 14-inch ring light is easy to set up and position in a studio environment without taking up too much space. As for the SM1888-II 18-inch ring light, it produces more consistent and diffused light, suitable for business shoots.

Support choices Quality photos and videos require good support options for your equipment. Be it in the form of a tabletop tripod or light stand, the right support will ensure stability while shooting. Instead of being worried about your phone or camera falling, you can focus on achieving the best photo or video. For close-up shots or simple video calls, a tabletop tripod would suffice as it can be easily placed wherever you like. All that matters is its surface is flat. A light stand, on the other hand, is specifically designed for mounting lighting equipment such as ring lights. Compared with tabletop tripods, they offer far more stability and height adjustability. They allow you to tweak the distance, height and angles, enabling you to get the most flattering light while you are shooting.