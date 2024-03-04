IN anticipation of the festive season, Raea proudly unveils its new Raea Eid ‘24 collection, designed to cater to the modern, sophisticated woman.
With a focus on versatility and comfort, each piece in the collection offers a contemporary twist on resort wear, blending style and ease effortlessly.
Exclusive personalised designs
The limited-edition collection features garments that serve as canvases for self-expression and celebration. Adding a personal touch, each piece is named after individuals who have played pivotal roles in the designer’s journey, infusing the collection with sentiment and significance.
Festive contemporary aesthetic
Raea’s creative director Ian Ebrizal, describes the collection as a harmonious fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary flair. With lavish textures, a rich jewel-toned palette and intricate detailing, the Raea Eid ‘24 collection embodies the festive spirit while maintaining a modern aesthetic.
Mix-and-match
Raea’s emphasis on modern silhouettes and practicality ensures that each garment can be worn separately, offering endless mix-and-match possibilities.
With 22 exquisite pieces featuring laces, satins, embroidered organza, prints and textured fabrics, the collection is designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.
Colour palette
The colour palette celebrates prosperity and diversity, with vibrant hues like fuchsia, maroon, teal, mauve and chartreuse complemented by timeless blacks. Accentuated by champagne, dusty blue, plums, olives and dark chocolate, the collection presents a visual feast for the eyes.
Accessible luxury
Offering a range of price points from RM279 to RM399, the collection is thoughtfully curated to include slim silhouettes and box-cut tops, ensuring something for everyone. Raea Eid ‘24 is designed to cater to various preferences and occasions, from two-piece ensembles to one-piece wonders.
Embracing the festive season
Raea’s inaugural Raya offering marks a significant milestone for the brand. From comfortable ensembles perfect for hosting guests to sophisticated pieces ideal for attending open houses, Raea Eid ‘24 encapsulates the essence of the modern woman’s wardrobe during the festive season.
Join the celebration
Raea invites individuals to celebrate Raea Eid ‘24, where modern elegance meets the joyous spirit of Raya.