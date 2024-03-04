The red Laili set next to the black Fiona set. - PICS BY RAEA

IN anticipation of the festive season, Raea proudly unveils its new Raea Eid ‘24 collection, designed to cater to the modern, sophisticated woman. With a focus on versatility and comfort, each piece in the collection offers a contemporary twist on resort wear, blending style and ease effortlessly. Exclusive personalised designs The limited-edition collection features garments that serve as canvases for self-expression and celebration. Adding a personal touch, each piece is named after individuals who have played pivotal roles in the designer’s journey, infusing the collection with sentiment and significance.

Festive contemporary aesthetic Raea’s creative director Ian Ebrizal, describes the collection as a harmonious fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary flair. With lavish textures, a rich jewel-toned palette and intricate detailing, the Raea Eid ‘24 collection embodies the festive spirit while maintaining a modern aesthetic. Mix-and-match Raea’s emphasis on modern silhouettes and practicality ensures that each garment can be worn separately, offering endless mix-and-match possibilities. With 22 exquisite pieces featuring laces, satins, embroidered organza, prints and textured fabrics, the collection is designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.