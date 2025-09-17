Rebirth of timeless giant

Princess Mononoke returns to cinemas, reminding audiences old and new why Miyazaki never misses

THE year is 2025, but the forest still rumbles with the thunderous return of a 1997 legend. Yes, Princess Mononoke is back on the big screen, re-released with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles, inviting veteran fans to rewatch it for the thousandth time and discover something new, as always, while giving newcomers the rare gift of experiencing Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic epic the way it was meant to be seen: loud, luminous and absolutely feral. For those unfamiliar with this towering achievement in animation (how?), this is not your typical fairy tale. There are no clean-cut heroes, no damsels in distress and definitely no musical numbers (unless one counts the haunting orchestral score by the ever-iconic Joe Hisaishi). Instead, there is a cursed prince, a wolf-riding girl who bites people in the face and an entire ecosystem of gods, guns, grudges and gushing green goo.

Nature vs humanity At the heart of Princess Mononoke is a roaring environmental allegory, but Miyazaki being Miyazaki, it refuses to be straightforward. Here, the battle between human development and nature’s survival is not black and white, it is iron and moss, ambition and consequence. And while the characters may wield swords and gunpowder, the real weapon is ideology. The film’s ecosystem of conflict is meticulously layered: industrialists versus animals, gods versus mortals, tradition versus survival, capitalism versus... well, sentient tree spirits. Yet, somehow, the story never preaches. It seduces. Every frame pulses with the breath of the forest, the clang of metal and the quiet horror of what is at stake. If environmentalism had a hype squad, this film would be its thunderous opening act.

Art that breathes Visually, Princess Mononoke is proof of the power of hand-drawn animation fused with just the right touch of digital magic. Even after nearly three decades, it remains a technical marvel. Every vine, mountain mist and furry snarl is animated with care that borders on obsessive. The action sequences? Explosive. The quiet moments? Sublime. The backgrounds? Gorgeously painted watercolour poems. And the creatures range from adorable to terrifying. Simply put, no studio today does it like Studio Ghibli. And no Ghibli film looks quite like Princess Mononoke, a historical fantasy soaked in blood, bark and big feelings.

Cast of morally grey legends There are no villains in this story, just people (and gods and pigs and wolves) trying to protect what matters most to them. It is this refusal to assign blame that gives the film its emotional weight. Whether it is a visionary woman building a better life for outcasts, a girl raised by wolves fighting to protect her home, or a prince desperately trying to heal both his body and the world, everyone has got a point and everyone is a little bit wrong. It is political, it is personal and it is painfully relevant. Who knew an animated film from 1997 would so accurately mirror 2025’s world of climate anxiety, technological overreach and the occasional desire to throw a rock at society?

For the veterans and the virgins For longtime fans, this is the spiritual equivalent of a pilgrimage. Seeing Princess Mononoke in cinemas again is like reuniting with a chaotic old friend who taught an entire generation that environmental destruction is bad and wolves make excellent babysitters. For first-timers, the special screening is a rare opportunity to be initiated into the cult of Princess Mononoke the right way: in a darkened theatre with booming sound, enveloped by the lush chaos of Miyazaki’s vision. Bring tissues. And possibly a teddy bear.