Red Velvet’s Wendy confirms solo comeback

RED Velvet’s Wendy is set to captivate fans once again as she officially confirms her return with an upcoming solo comeback. According to the reports, Wendy is gearing up for the release of her second solo album in February.

In light of the numerous reports, a representative from SM Entertainment confirmed Wendy’s dedicated preparations for the release of her upcoming solo album. The official release date has yet to be confirmed.

This highly anticipated solo comeback comes approximately three years after Wendy’s solo debut with the mini album Like Water in April 2021, featuring the mesmerising hit singles Like Water and When This Rain Stops.

This exciting announcement follows Red Velvet’s recent comeback in November with their third full-length album, Chill Kill.