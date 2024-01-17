Redefining beauty

IN a world often dominated by conventional beauty standards, Miss Amazing Malaysia 2023/2024 emerged as a beacon of inclusivity, breaking away from the typical beauty pageant mould.

After a five-year hiatus, the second edition of the pageant returned, celebrating diversity in its truest sense by providing a platform for physically and intellectually challenged women to showcase their inner beauty, strength and uniqueness.

The grand finals of Miss Amazing 2023/2024 unfolded at the Jasmine Hall Banquet in Petaling Jaya, creating a pinnacle of elegance and glamour. The event was graced by distinguished guests and stars, including renowned local sensation, Datuk Zainal Abidin, adding a touch of celebrity to the celebration.

The pageant featured 12 contestants aged between 16 and 38, representing diverse ethnicities, religions and abilities. The participants were divided into two categories - differently abled and Down syndrome.

Sponsored by Ramesh Sothilingam, the founder of Maya Group and endorsed by Tourism Malaysia, the evening culminated with all seven contestants in the Down syndrome category emerging as winners.

However, only one out of the five remarkable differently-abled contestants secured the coveted title, receiving benefits in kind worth RM10,000.

The crowning moment was a spectacle of joy as the winners jubilantly waved to their family members in the audience. Shanti S Mugunen, crowned by the past winner Sofia Lovi Ramasamy, stood out with her remarkable answer during the Q&A session, capturing the hearts of the audience.

Shanti, a medical doctor by profession and a woman with Type one diabetes and spondyloarthropathy, spoke exclusively to theSun after her win.

Expressing her gratitude and elation, she emphasised the importance of the sisterhood developed during the pageant, where each participant shared unique struggles but found common ground in supporting one another.

The newly crowned Miss Amazing Malaysia 2023/2024 aims to be the voice of the unheard, particularly advocating for disability and mental health awareness.

Shanti plans to leverage social media platforms to share personal stories and shed light on the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals. Her mission extends beyond the beauty world, reaching into education and the workforce, emphasising the need for inclusivity and diversity.

Shanti’s triumph is a testament to her resilience and authenticity. Suffering from a chronic illness and facing physical challenges, she used the platform to showcase her confidence and authenticity.

Her win is not just a personal achievement but a source of inspiration for young girls with chronic illnesses and disabilities who may struggle with self-esteem issues.

The pageant’s uniqueness was evident from the start, as contestants skipped traditional introductions, opting for a red carpet showcase of confidence.

The talent segment showcased diverse skills, including playing the ukulele, singing and dancing to Bollywood and Malay songs. The dazzling runway display in sequined dresses and glamorous evening gowns added a touch of glitz and glamour.

Each contestant was honoured with titles such as Miss Confident, Miss Brave and Miss Elegance, representing their unique qualities. The final round saw the differently-abled contestants face questions from the judges, showcasing their exceptional eloquence and intelligence.

Singer Zainal’s surprise performance added a memorable touch to the event, creating an interactive moment with the audience. The legendary singer’s impromptu performance of Hijau encouraged differently-abled individuals in the audience to join him on stage, creating a captivating and heartwarming atmosphere.

The pageant also recognised six extraordinary differently-abled individuals with special awards, acknowledging their triumphs in various fields despite unique challenges. These individuals became beacons of inspiration, illustrating that success knows no boundaries.

Maynicca Devi Rajamanikam, the founder of Miss Amazing Malaysia, emphasised the pageant’s mission to celebrate possibilities and inner beauty that goes beyond physical appearance.

The platform aims to empower women with unique qualities, providing them with a supportive environment to recognise and attain their full potential.

Maynicca believes in reaching out to every woman, especially those who are differently abled, providing them with a platform to celebrate their beauty. The pageant serves as an educational platform, fostering understanding and acceptance of individuals born differently.

Maynicca hopes that the current contestants will break new ground by competing equally in mainstream pageants, ultimately redefining the perception of beauty.

Miss Amazing Malaysia 2023/2024 stands as a groundbreaking event that goes beyond the traditional beauty pageant norms. It champions diversity, celebrates authenticity and empowers women with unique qualities, leaving a lasting impact on perceptions of beauty in Malaysian society.

Shanti’s win exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit, inspiring others to embrace their authentic selves and redefine societal standards.