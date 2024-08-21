$!Relish Malaysian flavours

Six restaurants celebrate Merdeka with specially curated menus

De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan can be found at The Linc KL, Bangsar Shopping Centre and Bangi Resort Hotel.

AS August rolls in, the air is filled with the spirit of Merdeka and with it comes good treats for foodies! This Merdeka, restaurants across Malaysia are stepping up their game, offering special menus and promotions that celebrate our nation’s unity. theSun have compiled a list of restaurants that are sure to make your Merdeka celebrations even more memorable. De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan is a name synonymous with Malaysian fine dining and this Merdeka, it is offering something special. Introducing the Jiwa Muhibbah set menu, a curated dining experience that embodies the spirit of unity and national pride. Crafted by Chef Wan himself, this exclusive menu is designed to bring together Malaysians of all backgrounds through a shared love of food.

The Jiwa Muhibbah set menu features dishes that highlight Malaysia’s pride. From ikan siakap stim nyonya to daging salai lemak cili padi, crispy lemon chicken, sotong kari masala and tempe goreng, each dish represents different cultures, drawing influences from Malay, Chinese and Indian cuisines. This special menu will be available from Aug 17–Sept 30 at all De.Wan 1958 outlets. Priced at RM588++ for four people and RM1188++ for 10, it is a good option for those looking to celebrate Merdeka with their family and friends.

Jibril Founded in 2015 by four university students, Jibril is Malaysia’s first-ever halal-certified speakeasy restaurant, known for delivering a satisfying dining experience at an affordable price. With its well-decorated interior and focus on quality, Jibril has become a popular spot for those who enjoy good food in a unique setting. With four outlets across Malaysia, including its flagship in SS15, Subang Jaya, Jibril continues to impress diners with its creativity and excellence. This month, Jibril is offering its Merdeka Party Box, a selection of dishes perfect for sharing. The Party Box includes salted egg butter squid, salted egg butter fish, french fries and two salted Cola beverages. This special offer is valid from Aug 15–31, 2024, making it a good choice for those looking to indulge in some delicious, halal-certified comfort food during the Merdeka celebrations.

Undisclosed Location Nestled in the heart of Petaling Jaya, Undisclosed Location is a restaurant that has earned a reputation for its innovative fusion of Malaysian and Mexican flavours. The dedication of the owners and staff has made this spot a favourite among locals and tourists alike, offering a calm atmosphere and a menu that is worth every penny.

In honour of Merdeka, the restaurant has introduced three new dishes that blend Malaysian and Mexican food traditions. The mango kerabu prawn ceviche tapas offers a fresh twist on a classic ceviche while the grilled adobo chicken with fried rice combines bold Mexican flavours with the comforting taste of home.

For something more substantial, the barbocoa lamb rack with kampung fried rice is sure to satisfy even the heartiest of appetites. These special dishes are available throughout the Merdeka month, providing ways to celebrate Malaysia’s independence.

Le Mirch For those who love Indian cuisine, Le Mirch is the place to be this Merdeka. Located in Kuala Lumpur, this restaurant offers a wide selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. “Le Mirch”, derived from the Hindi word for chilli, promises a dining experience that is as fiery as it is flavourful. Situated atop Avenue K, Le Mirch provides a panoramic view of KLCC that adds to the restaurant’s charm.

To celebrate Merdeka, the restaurant has come up with a fun and engaging promotion. Any customer who takes a picture with the Jalur Gemilang flag and tags Le Mirch on Instagram will stand a chance to win a restaurant food coupon.

This offer is available only on Merdeka Eve, Aug 30, so be sure to head over and snap a picture for your chance to win. With respectful staff, quick service and an Instagrammable setting, Le Mirch is a top choice for those looking to enjoy a fulfilling meal in a picturesque location.

MyBurgerLab Since 2012, MyBurgerLab has been serving its fluffy bamboo charcoal buns and this Merdeka is no different. Known for its unique flavour combinations and quality ingredients, MyBurgerLab has expanded to 10 outlets across the Klang Valley. For Merdeka, MyBurgerLab is bringing back its fan-favourite Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burger (RM22.90), a seasonal treat that has become synonymous with the Merdeka celebrations. This year, it is taking it a step further by introducing a true-blue nasi lemak of its own. Collaborating with local brand Nale Nasi Lemak, MyBurgerLab has created Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng (RM24.90), featuring fragrant, rich coconut rice paired with its freshly-prepared sambal and fried chicken thigh. This special dish, along with the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burger, will be available from Aug 12–Sep 30 at all MyBurgerLab outlets. MyBurgerLab is also running its annual Merdeka Giveaway, with an iPhone 15 as the grand prize. Make sure to participate for a chance to win.