Rest in peace

The Conjuring: Last Rites conjures goosebumps one final time

THE Conjuring: Last Rites wraps up the long-running franchise with a decent amount of dread, emotional depth and just enough well-timed jumps to make popcorn fly in theatres. After eight spine-tingling entries, demonic dolls, curses, croaky-voiced ghouls and at least three too many exorcisms, The Conjuring Universe reaches its allegedly final chapter. Last Rites arrives as a closing note, sombre but still spirited, anchored by its veteran ghostbusters Ed and Lorraine Warren (played once again with unwavering sincerity by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga).

Not just for franchise devotees Surprisingly, Last Rites is extremely watchable even for those who did not keep up with every cursed painting or creepy nun that came before. While returning fans will catch familiar callbacks, the film cleverly refrains from throwing continuity in the viewer’s face like a haunted brick. It is accessible, self-contained and moves at a pace that invites even casual horror-goers (and the occasional “why am I watching this?” partner dragged into the cinema) into its cursed world. Unlike earlier entries that leaned heavily into jump-scare Olympics, Last Rites is more measured. The scares, while predictable at times, are effective enough to elicit yelps from certain brave scaredy-cats. It is not about overwhelming terror, it is about atmosphere. Sometimes the loudest scare is the slow realisation something is not quite right, and this film understands that.

Human stakes over holy stakes The strongest moments of Last Rites are not the demonic possession scenes (though there are a few of those, naturally) but rather the grounded human interactions that build tension in quieter ways. The Warrens’ relationship, as always, brings an emotional core that saves the story from spiralling into ghost story madness. This time, the emotional focus subtly shifts to their daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson), whose arc provides a well-paced descent into... something not quite holy. Signs that things are not right are smartly sprinkled throughout and the filmmakers trust the audience enough not to spoon-feed every twist. Ben Hardy plays Tony Spera, Judy’s boyfriend, who has enough charm and alarm to keep things grounded. The chemistry between the younger cast and the veteran ghost-hunting couple creates a sense of generational passing-of-the-torch... though thankfully no one lights that torch and runs off screaming.

Solid continuity... but only just From a franchise perspective, Last Rites does its homework. The callbacks, thematic closures and character threads wrap up nicely. Director Michael Chaves, returning after The Devil Made Me Do It, knows his universe and plays by its rules. There are nods to past cases, returning characters such as Father Gordon (Steve Coulter) and enough creepy attic scenes to satisfy longtime fans. That said, while continuity is present, it iss nothing revolutionary. The plot, though tastefully handled, still follows a familiar family gets haunted, Warrens investigate, all hell breaks loose formula. Some elements feel more like checking boxes. It is a greatest hits tour, but thankfully not a lazy one.

Creepy, classy... and a lil bit more Visually, Last Rites leans into its strengths. The production design oozes gothic dread, with candlelit corridors, unnerving silence and furniture that definitely was not in the same place a second ago. Benjamin Wallfisch’s score does a lot of heavy lifting here, ramping up the chills when the ghosts are quiet and the tension’s at its peak. Still, not every scene hits. There are moments where the film dips into standard haunted house territory and some viewers may feel they have seen this ritual before. It is not a horror reinvention, it is a soft closing prayer. Safe, polished and well-performed, but not the genre-defining mic drop the series may have hoped for.

The devil’s in the details The Conjuring: Last Rites does what a final film should: it pays tribute to what came before, delivers a satisfying (if unsurprising) ending and does not overstay its welcome. It is a horror film that plays its hand with grace, not going for cheap tricks, but not reinventing the altar, either. For franchise lovers, it is a must-watch. For horror newbies or the faint of heart, it is palatable. For everyone else? It is a good enough time at the movies, especially if accompanied by a nervous friend who screams at their own shadow. The rites may be last, but they are respectfully done.