ASK fans of domestic death metal and the name Silent Death will surely crop up. Famed for its raw and uncompromising sound, the band then led by founding member and lead vocalist Stone released Before the Sunrise in 1992.

After the untimely passings of Stone, Pink and Az, the band went into indefinite hiatus with sporadic recordings along the way (with different line ups) signalling that there was still life in the old beast. The last recording to bear the Silent Death brand was Morbid Massacre in 2022 giving hope that these stirrings were a harbinger to a revival.

Three years on, it has finally happened, with the band’s former manager – Zizi Hashim – taking on lead vocal duties and with former sticksman Rosli Ahmad (Ollie) returning to the drum stool. There is also a new music video – Dying Moment – for fans to enjoy on YouTube.

Zizi shared with theSun the challenges of resurrecting the legacy of Silent Death.

Tell us, the journey thus far regarding the return of Silent Death.

Honestly, it’s been intense – equal parts reflection and rebirth. For years, we were quiet not because we were done, but because life took us in different directions. But the fire, that raw, uncompromising energy that gave birth to Silent Death back in the early ‘90s has never really left us.

Was it difficult to reconvene and reconnect with that Silent Death vibe?

Coming back wasn’t easy. Relearning who we were musically, reconnecting with our roots while facing how much we’ve all changed. But it also reminded us why we started this in the first place to make music that hits deep, that’s unapologetically real. The scene today is different, it’s more fragmented, maybe, but there’s still that hunger, that pulse within us. And me and Ollie want to feed it.

Describe the Silent Death sound.

It’s the kind of weight that doesn’t just hit you in the chest... it creeps under your skin, coils itself around your spine, and stays there long after the final note! At its core, Silent Death is old-school death metal. Raw, punishing, no-frills!

What brought original drummer Ollie back into the fold?

Honestly, it felt like something long overdue. Ollie was never just ‘the drummer’, he was part of the soul of Silent Death from day one. His drumming was the backbone of Silent Death’s early sound; raw, instinctive, and unforgiving. There’s a certain violence and groove in the way he plays that we’ve never quite been able to replicate with anyone else.

You are relying on session musicians to keep things fresh this time round. What are your plans?

Yes, relying on session musicians now isn’t a compromise. It’s a conscious evolution. Losing Stone, Pink, and Az left an irreplaceable void. No one can be them. But rather than trying to replicate what they brought, we’ve chosen to honour their memory by pushing Silent Death into new terrain while staying true to the roots they helped establish. That’s where these new players come in. They’re not just technically sharp, they respect the legacy. They understand what it means to carry this sound, this history, this weight.

What is it like to be a female vocalist in a death metal band?

I get this question a lot! Being a female vocalist in a death metal band like Silent Death is both empowering and intense and yes, sometimes challenging.

Death metal has always been a male-dominated space, especially in this region, which adds a layer of pressure and scrutiny. But instead of shrinking from that, I’ve embraced it as fuel to express something raw and real.

So when I stepped in as the frontwoman, of course, there were eyes watching, questioning my voice, my presence, my worth. But to me, it’s about soul. It’s about emotion. Death metal is not just noise, it’s a raw, unfiltered expression of pain, rage, loss, and defiance. And I didn’t join Silent Death to replace the late Stone’s position as the growler. No one can replace him. I’m not here to fill his shoes. I’m here to honour the legacy.

I bring my own voice, not to imitate, even though many Silent Death fans say it sounds 90% like Stone. And honestly, I take that as the highest form of respect. But the intention was never to mimic him. That resemblance, if it’s there, is purely organic perhaps because I grew up immersed in Silent Death’s sound, his growls, his phrasing, his emotional delivery. It left a deep impression on me as a listener, and now as a vocalist.

But I never stepped into this role thinking, “I need to sound like Stone.” I stepped in thinking, “I need to sound like myself and if that self carries echoes of Stone, then maybe it means his spirit still flows through this band.”

It’s not imitation. It’s connection. It’s continuity.

How did you transition from band manager to vocalist (almost opposite of Arch Enemy Angela Gossow who moved from vocalist to band manager!)

Yeah, it’s kind of wild when you think about it... Angela Gossow went from fronting Arch Enemy to managing them, while I went the complete opposite route: from managing Silent Death to becoming the frontwoman. Total reverse arc! An interesting inversion in roles!

For me, it wasn’t a planned move. Managing the band gave me this close-up view of what kept Silent Death alive. The legacy, the fans, the emotional weight the band carried. But over time, especially after the loss of Stone, Pink, and Az, there was this silence, not just musically, but emotionally. I felt it deeply. And in the middle of keeping things going behind the scenes, I realized I was carrying the sound in me... It happened naturally out of love for the band and a desire to keep the spirit alive after losing them... Al-fatihah.

When can we expect new Silent Death music?

New Silent Death music is definitely on the horizon, but we’re taking it step by step.

Right now, the focus is on rebuilding the core, honouring the legacy of the band while evolving with the current line-up. We’ve been jamming, writing, and exploring new sounds that still stay true to what Silent Death has always stood for: raw emotion, heaviness, and that signature death metal grit.

We’re not rushing the process because quality and authenticity matter more than just putting something out for the sake of it. So while we can’t give a fixed date yet, just know that the fire is burning, the riffs are brewing, and when it drops, it will be worth the wait.

Long term plans for the band?

Long term, the vision for Silent Death is both a tribute and a transformation. For now, touring is definitely part of the plan... locally and, if the stars align, regionally or even globally! Ultimately, Silent Death is no longer just a band. It’s a movement, reborn, refined, and ready for the next chapter.

In short, the plan is simple: honour the past, destroy the stage, and keep Silent Death very much alive.

Fans can catch the reconstituted Silent Death who will headline a gig on Aug 9 at Petai Belalang, Kuala Lumpur.