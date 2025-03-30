THREE entrepreneurs have joined forces to launch Road to Fitness — a powerful community-driven initiative aimed at empowering professionals and entrepreneurs to transform their health and fitness.

Supported by KL Wellness City, this movement by LOL Asia CEO Rizal Kamal, Philo Group of Companies managing partner Datuk Irwin Cheong and KL Wellness City branding, sales and marketing director Datuk Seri Dr Vincent Tiew aspires to inspire participants to achieve their healthiest, strongest selves.

As the trio approaches a milestone birthday — turning 49 and 50 in November 2025 — they are delivering a powerful message: Health comes first, no matter the age.

Road to Fitness is supported by key partners who share the vision of promoting health and wellness among professionals and entrepreneurs. KL Wellness City, Anovator, Daily Bekal, Ultra Lab, Impulse Studio, Xposure, Philo Headspa, Warrior Plunge, LOL Asia, Joshua Lim Production, Hakuma Matata, Lions Club of KL Re-Mind and World One are committed to empowering participants with resources, expertise and motivation to achieve their fitness goals.

Community built for busy professionals and entrepreneurs

Many professionals and entrepreneurs often neglect their health due to hectic careers, high-pressure lifestyles and endless commitments — until it is too late. Road to Fitness aims to change this by making fitness and wellness accessible, engaging and sustainable.

This free programme welcomes individuals aged 18 to 55 to join a dynamic community focused on learning, training and supporting each other on their health journeys. Participants will benefit from regular fitness challenges, educational health talks from experts, community-driven support and accountability, and structured guidance to improve body composition.

Aiming for Asean record

Road to Fitness is setting its sights on achieving an Asean record for the largest number of professionals and entrepreneurs committed to improving their health through an eight-month transformation programme.

With hundreds already signed up, the founders are urging more professionals and entrepreneurs to join this movement and demonstrate that a busy career is no excuse for neglecting health.

To qualify for the record, participants need to achieve either a 15% reduction in body fat or a 10% increase in skeletal muscle mass

Upon registration and joining the programme, participants will undergo a body composition measurement. Their progress will be monitored regularly to ensure consistent improvement over time. By November 2025, a final body composition assessment will be conducted to determine the percentage of progress achieved throughout the challenge.

“No matter how successful you are, your body is your greatest asset. We created this programme because we believe it’s never too late to prioritise your health and become the best version of yourself,” said Rizal.

“Too many professionals wait until something goes wrong before taking action. We’re here to change that. We’re to change that. This programme is about making health a lifelong priority, not a short-term fix,” added Cheong.

“We’re not just trying to set a record — we’re building a movement. If you’re ready to commit to your health, we’re here to guide and support you,” emphasised Tiew.

Participation is free. To sign up, visit here.