Rom-com Mojo starts filming

PRODUCTION has begun on local independent rom-com film Mojo. It tells the story of an ambitious city boy (Adi) who finds love (with a girl named Ayu) and meaning in simple, rural life. Central to the tale is social media superstar Mojo, the cow who has a hand – or hoof – in changing the boy’s life for the better. The movie went into production in Perlis last week, with the state providing support, and is slated for a release later this year.
Sympatico, the co-production label established by Malaysian production company Double Vision, and UK-based Argo Films said leading film studio Astro Shaw has joined Sympatico and co-producer Mocha Chai Laboratories as a full production and equity partner.
Astro Shaw will act as co-producer for Mojo, while also being responsible for the Malaysian distribution and marketing of the film when it is released later this year, ahead of its international roll-out under UK-based distributor SC Films International.
The cast of Mojo features award-winning actors from Malaysia and Indonesia. The lead role of Adi is being played by the award-winning Indonesian actor Adipati Dolken, who is making his debut in a Malaysian film. His credits include The Clerics, Posesif, (for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Indonesian Film Festival) and last year’s global hit Netflix film Shadow Strays.
Mimi Lana plays the female lead character Ayu. One of Malaysia’s most popular actresses, having been nominated for Best Actress at Anugerah Skrin (the country’s equivalent of the Oscars), Mimi’s credits include the hit movie The Experts and the Astro Original series Framed.
Other high-profile cast members are the revered Wan Hanafi (whose film Apprentice was screened at Cannes), respected actor, director and screenwriter Namron (director of the multi-award-winning One Two Jaga), former award-winning child star, now actor and director Aziz M. Osman (Fenomena, XX Ray), Malaysian national treasure Datuk A. Tamimi Serigar (Abang, Old Road Misery) – recipient of the 2023 Best Actor award at the Asean International Film Festival, Tony Eusoff (Pecah, Revenge of the Pontianak), Gambit Saifullah (Jasmine, Malbatt: Misi Bakara) and Farah Ahmad (Soul, Liar).
Mojo is being directed by Sympatico’s Min Lim (producer of award-winning local versions of Liar and The Bridge and director
of Kopitiam).
The head writer is local scriptwriter Honey Ahmad (Motif, Saladin, Walinong Sari) – who was the only Asian writer to be included in Film Independent’s Episodic Labs Cohort for 2024 – with award-winning director Zahir Omar (Fly By Night, The Bridge) and award-winning writer Chi-Ren Choong (The Bridge, Liar) on board as creative consultants. Michelle Chang (Venus on Mars, Wonderland) from Mocha Chai Laboratories will produce alongside Sympatico’s Richard Johns (Shadow of the Vampire, The Liability).