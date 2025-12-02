Rom-com Mojo starts filming

Cast members include local, Indonesian stars such as Mimi Lana, Adipati Dolken

PRODUCTION has begun on local independent rom-com film Mojo. It tells the story of an ambitious city boy (Adi) who finds love (with a girl named Ayu) and meaning in simple, rural life. Central to the tale is social media superstar Mojo, the cow who has a hand – or hoof – in changing the boy’s life for the better. The movie went into production in Perlis last week, with the state providing support, and is slated for a release later this year. Sympatico, the co-production label established by Malaysian production company Double Vision, and UK-based Argo Films said leading film studio Astro Shaw has joined Sympatico and co-producer Mocha Chai Laboratories as a full production and equity partner.

Astro Shaw will act as co-producer for Mojo, while also being responsible for the Malaysian distribution and marketing of the film when it is released later this year, ahead of its international roll-out under UK-based distributor SC Films International. The cast of Mojo features award-winning actors from Malaysia and Indonesia. The lead role of Adi is being played by the award-winning Indonesian actor Adipati Dolken, who is making his debut in a Malaysian film. His credits include The Clerics, Posesif, (for which he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Indonesian Film Festival) and last year’s global hit Netflix film Shadow Strays. Mimi Lana plays the female lead character Ayu. One of Malaysia’s most popular actresses, having been nominated for Best Actress at Anugerah Skrin (the country’s equivalent of the Oscars), Mimi’s credits include the hit movie The Experts and the Astro Original series Framed.