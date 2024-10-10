ADAPTING books of the horror variety into film will always come with great difficulty. How could anyone possibly distil 500 pages – give or take – into a two-hour film?

Typically, one of two parts of horror novels are sacrificed when made into film. This tends to often be the horror or the characters and their development, in which one is watered down to make room for the other.

For Salem’s Lot, it appears both have happened simultaneously.

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same time, Salem’s Lot takes place in the sleepy, rural town of Jerusalem’s Lot. After leaving the town as a child following the death of his parents, author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to find inspiration for his next book.

As fate would have it, Kurt Barlow has also arrived in Jerusalem’s Lot. Mears and the townspeople slowly realise Barlow is intent on turning Jerusalem’s Lot into a vampire colony.

Outdated horror in modern times

If this version of Salem’s Lot was released in the 80s or even 90s, it could very well have been a modest hit as it fits the mould of the

made-for-television horror films emblematic to those eras.

However, in 2024, the film feels like a remnant of the past. The characters are barely developed, the horror is simultaneously tame yet over the top while the stunt work precariously balances itself on a fence in between being janky and campy.

The odd orange filter used to evoke rural 70s America is just salt

on the wound, turning the cinematography into looking digitally artificial and hollow.

Like similar films and television series’ released after Stranger Things in 2016, which itself was heavily influenced by King’s books, Salem’s Lot tries to replicate the energy behind the “young characters going up a terrible evil force” formula.

This too falls flat as the film brushes every character aside as it flails its way from one plot point to the next, racing to cover as much ground as possible to wrap the story up. It is impossible to ignore how there is plenty that feels wrong with the film.