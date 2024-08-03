Samsung revolutionises commuting

Taking centre stage at the largest interchange station on the MRT Kajang Line

UNVEILING a groundbreaking collaboration between Samsung Malaysia and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), the TRX Samsung Galaxy MRT Station brings cutting-edge technology and vibrant visuals to redefine the commuting experience for over 220,000 daily riders. Station domination In a historic move, Samsung Malaysia has secured the Station Naming Rights and Station Domination Advertising at the TRX MRT Station, a pivotal hub within Kuala Lumpur’s MRT network. Renamed as the TRX Samsung Galaxy MRT Station, this transformative initiative integrates Samsung Galaxy perfectly into the daily lives of commuters, with striking visuals and branding materials adorning the space. A gateway to The Exchange TRX As the largest interchange station between the TRX station and Putrajaya Line, the TRX Samsung Galaxy Station directly serves The Exchange TRX, a world-class experiential lifestyle destination at the heart of Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur’s international financial district. Commuters now enter a world of possibilities powered by Galaxy AI, enhancing travel and shopping experiences.

Vision for a connected future Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim, CEO of MRT Corp, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Our shared vision for a more connected future aims at enhancing the convenience and accessibility for everyone.” Samsung Malaysia’s President, Denny Kim, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the ideal experience for travellers and shoppers through the direct connection to Malaysia’s vibrant lifestyle hub. Samsung members ride for free To celebrate this partnership, Samsung Malaysia announces a special treat for Samsung Galaxy users. Through the Samsung Members app, commuters can redeem free RM5 Touch N’ Go credit at the Samsung Experience Store at The Exchange TRX. This exclusive giveaway allows users to experience the convenience of the MRT to TRX Exchange mall at no cost, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experiences beyond the device itself. Unleashing revolutionary AI experiences Coinciding with the TRX Samsung Galaxy Station unveiling, the Galaxy S24 series enters the Malaysian market, promising a new era of AI-powered smartphones. With features like Live Translate and Chat Assist for barrier-free communication, Circle to Search with Google for a new search standard, and the ProVisual Engine’s AI-powered camera tools, the Galaxy S24 series offers a holistic AI experience.