MALAYSIAN reggae artiste Sasi the Don is set to once again get heads bopping with his latest single Santhosham from his upcoming album My Perfect Yard.

Released last Friday, the single showcases Sasi’s distinctive reggae sound interwoven with rich Tamil musical elements, creating an uplifting anthem that embodies joy, peace and the universal human experience.

The title Santhosham, meaning “happiness” in English, symbolises Sasi’s cultural roots and his mission to share reggae music on a global scale by blending the genre with influences from Malaysian, Indian and Caribbean traditions.

“The essence that Santhosham conveys is happiness that transcends borders. Each of us harbours the ability to embrace joy by surrounding ourselves with positivity and making constructive choices. This song is an open invitation for everyone to join me on this uplifting journey,” Sasi said in a statement.

The singer-producer also revealed his new partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. The collaboration is expected to significantly improve the distribution of his music, particularly the upcoming multilingual,

seven-track album that is set to release in May.

Santhosham is available for streaming on Youtube.