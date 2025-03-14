Savour spirit of Ramadan

AS Ramadan approaches, some of Kuala Lumpur’s best hotels are offering sumptuous buffets that blend tradition with innovation. This year, expect vibrant street food flavours, traditional kampung favourites and international delicacies ideal for gatherings with family and friends. Here is a look at what is prepared for the holy month.
Fusion of flavours at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur
Dates: Feb 28 – March 30
Price: RM168+ per person
If you are craving something unique this Ramadan, Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur in Chinatown is the place to be. The Chinese Muslim Ramadan Buffet returns with an exciting twist, blending Malay cuisine with street food inspired by Xi’an’s Chinese Muslim community.
Dishes such as daging salai masak lemak and sambal sira kentang ikan bilis & kacang complement the bamboo-roasted lemang and ketupat palas. The Sup Jalan Doraisamy station returns with beef, mutton and chicken soups alongside dishes such as daging asam pedas and ikan keli berlada.
For those looking for something different, the Xi’an Muslim Street section features Chinese-style lamb skewers at the Na Jie China BBQ station, as well as Malay grilled specialities such as otak-otak and sata. The standout? roasted lamb with Xinjiang marination served with pilaf rice and a choice of sauces.
The buffet experience is complete with stunning views of the Merdeka 118 tower, setting just the right ambience for a memorable iftar.
Homely traditions at MiCasa All Suite Hotel
Dates: March 7 – 23
Price: RM139 nett per adult | RM95 nett per senior citizen and child
At MiCasa All Suite Hotel, the Icip Icip Desa theme offers a nostalgic culinary journey with dishes that remind you of home. From kerabu kerisik kulit timun and nasi ambeng to the rich flavours of asam pedas tetel and itik salai masak lemak cili api, each dish is prepared using the finest ingredients.
Live cooking stations add to the lively atmosphere, with chefs preparing oxtail soup, roasted lamb and an array of fresh salads right before your eyes. Delectable desserts such as assorted kuih melayu, pengat pisang, ABC, cendol and a variety of fresh fruits perfectly round off the meal.
The hotel’s spacious dining area, ideal for families and groups, ensures a comfortable and warm setting for sharing the blessings of Ramadan.
Feast of over 300 Dishes at WTCKL’s Laman Tradisi
Dates: March 7 – 28
Price: RM148 nett per adult | RM85 nett per senior citizen and child
World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) brings back its beloved Laman Tradisi Ramadan buffet, featuring over 300 dishes in five rotating menus. Expect traditional kampung-style delights such as patin tempoyak, minang beef rendang, fried mussels with black pepper and squid in spicy sambal petai.
Live cooking stalls will serve a variety of dishes, from herb-spiced soups and roasted lamb with black pepper sauce to popular street snacks such as apam balik and rojak. The iconic WTCKL bubur lambuk remains a highlight, loved by returning guests year after year.
This year, WTCKL adds a special treat: Nasi Kandar Saddam, famed for its crispy fried chicken and savoury black curry beef along with nasi mandy and kunafa from Mandy Al Yemen. For a more sustainable celebration, guests can purchase limited-edition tiffin carriers to take home leftovers for sahur.
Bazaar-inspired experience at Le Meridien Petaling Jaya
Dates: March 3 – 28
Price: From RM128 to RM198 nett per person
Le Meridien Petaling Jaya brings the Ramadan bazaar atmosphere indoors with its Jamuan Bazaar buffet. From aromatic gulai kawah and kambing bakar 13 rempah to rich sup gearbox and mee ketam, the offerings cater to all palates.
Two dining experiences await: Pasar Baru, a casual buffet with fresh durian offerings and a more elegant Grand Ballroom setting complete with live Ghazal music. For those staying home, Le Meridien also offers Raya Open House takeaway sets, including whole lamb with nasi minyak and a variety of rendang options.
Luxurious Ramadan at Hilton Kuala Lumpur
Dates: March 1 – 30
Price: RM238 nett per adult | RM119 nett per child
Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Ramadan showcase at Vasco’s is designed for indulgence. Featuring premium dishes such as the signature Lambassador smoked paprika beef shank, Australian lamb neck asam pedas and slow-baked Australian beef short ribs, the buffet emphasises contemporary takes on traditional recipes.
The Bakar-Bakar grilling station offers a vibrant array of freshly grilled delicacies, while Musang King durian specialities and a premium ice cream bar ensure a sweet end to the meal. Hilton Honors members can enjoy up to 25% off throughout March.
While Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Ramadan showcase stands out in the city, Hilton properties nationwide also offer diverse dining experiences. From Kampung Nostalgia themes at DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City to Essence of Perak feasts at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, each location provides unique flavours and festive atmospheres.
Whether you prefer the fusion of Malay and Chinese Muslim flavours at Four Points, the kampung favourites at MiCasa, WTCKL’s extensive spread, Le Meridien’s bazaar-inspired selection or Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s premium offerings, these buffets promise memorable iftar experiences.
Reservations are recommended to secure your spot at these sought-after dining destinations.