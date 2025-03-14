Savour spirit of Ramadan

AS Ramadan approaches, some of Kuala Lumpur’s best hotels are offering sumptuous buffets that blend tradition with innovation. This year, expect vibrant street food flavours, traditional kampung favourites and international delicacies ideal for gatherings with family and friends. Here is a look at what is prepared for the holy month.

Fusion of flavours at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur

Dates: Feb 28 – March 30

Price: RM168+ per person

If you are craving something unique this Ramadan, Quan’s Kitchen at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur in Chinatown is the place to be. The Chinese Muslim Ramadan Buffet returns with an exciting twist, blending Malay cuisine with street food inspired by Xi’an’s Chinese Muslim community.

Dishes such as daging salai masak lemak and sambal sira kentang ikan bilis & kacang complement the bamboo-roasted lemang and ketupat palas. The Sup Jalan Doraisamy station returns with beef, mutton and chicken soups alongside dishes such as daging asam pedas and ikan keli berlada.

For those looking for something different, the Xi’an Muslim Street section features Chinese-style lamb skewers at the Na Jie China BBQ station, as well as Malay grilled specialities such as otak-otak and sata. The standout? roasted lamb with Xinjiang marination served with pilaf rice and a choice of sauces.

The buffet experience is complete with stunning views of the Merdeka 118 tower, setting just the right ambience for a memorable iftar.