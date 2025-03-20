ACCLAIMED award-winning saxophonist Kenny G will bring his Timeless Legacy Tour to Malaysia, captivating audiences with his signature blend of jazz and pop at the Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on July 13 at 6PM.

Following his sold-out concert in Malaysia in 2023 and the success of his recent tour across multiple cities, fans can anticipate an evening of refined musical artistry and an intimate connection with the legendary artist.

Kenny G’s live performances are celebrated for their soothing and engaging atmosphere, enhanced by a talented ensemble of musicians. Audiences can expect a seamless blend of timeless classics and captivating new compositions, fostering a personal and memorable experience.

Kenny G stands as a towering figure in contemporary music, renowned for his iconic hits such as Songbird, The Moment, Going Home, and Forever in Love. With a career spanning nearly five decades, he has achieved remarkable success, including nine Billboard-topping albums and over 75 million records sold worldwide. His accolades include 24 prestigious award nominations, encompassing Grammys, American Music Awards, and a Guinness World Record.

In 2023, Kenny G released Innocence, his 20th studio album. Featuring timeless classics like Rock-a-Bye Baby, Edelweiss, and Over the Rainbow, alongside seven original compositions, the album embraces the cultural and familial significance of lullabies, a theme deeply personal to Kenny G. His signature soprano saxophone evokes nostalgia, captivating listeners throughout. The album also includes three previously released singles:

A Mother’s Lullaby, his rendition of Edelweiss, and Lullaby Tres. Blending modern jazz with pop allure, Kenny G’s music creates a unique, globally resonant sound. His saxophone transcends language, fueling the instrument’s worldwide popularity in the music industry.

Organized by Star Planet, tickets for Kenny G’s Timeless Legacy Tour in Malaysia 2025 will be available to the public starting April 4th,, at 12PM. Genting Rewards Card (GRC) Gold members and above will enjoy priority access from March 20th to April 3rd, 2025. GRC members also enjoy a 10% discount on ticket purchases (VIP, PS1, PS2 and PS3 only) through rwgenting.com or designated points of sale, utilizing cash, credit card or Genting Points redemption.