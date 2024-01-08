Nurturing yourself while nurturing your baby

Understand that it is okay not to have everything perfect. – ALL PICS BY FREEPIK

THE arrival of a new baby is an exciting, life-changing event. For new mothers, this period is filled with joy and sense of purpose. However, it also brings immense physical and emotional demands. Amid the sleepless nights, constant feedings and endless diaper changes, self-care often takes a backseat. Yet, prioritising your own well-being is crucial for you and your baby. Here is a guide on self-care for new mums. Understanding importance of self-care Self-care is a necessity. When you take care of yourself, you are better equipped to care for your baby. It is easy to overlook your needs when you are focused on nurturing a newborn but remember, a well-rested and healthy mother can provide the best care for her child. Self-care helps to reduce stress and anxiety as well as enhance emotional well-being. Motherhood can be overwhelming. Taking time for yourself can reduce stress levels and prevent burnout. Proper nutrition, adequate sleep and physical activity are essential for recovery postpartum. Regular self-care can improve your mood and emotional stability, helping you to cope with the challenges of motherhood.

Prioritising sleep Sleep deprivation is one of the biggest challenges new mums face. While it is impossible to get a full eight hours of uninterrupted sleep, you can still improve your rest quality. Nap when the baby naps and do not hesitate to ask for help during night feedings. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine for you and your baby can also promote better sleep. Proper nutrition is vital for your recovery and energy. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help you feel more energised. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you are breastfeeding. Physical activity can boost your mood and energy levels. Start with gentle exercises such as walking or postpartum yoga. These activities can help strengthen your body, improve circulation and reduce stress. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any exercise regimen postpartum.

Connecting with others Social support is crucial during this period. Connect with others by joining a new mum’s group, either in person or online, to share experiences and advice. Talking to friends and family members can also provide emotional support and reduce feelings of isolation. Even a few minutes of “me time” each day can make a difference. Whether it is reading a book or enjoying a hobby, find something that relaxes and rejuvenates you. Do not feel guilty about taking time for yourself. Postpartum depression and anxiety are common and treatable conditions. If you are feeling persistently sad, anxious or overwhelmed, seek help from a mental health professional. Therapy and medication can be highly effective in managing these conditions.