SOUTH Korean singer and actor Seo In-guk is bringing his Heart Cookie Asia Fan Meeting Tour to Kuala Lumpur on Oct 10 at HGH Convention Centre. This marks his return to Malaysia, giving fans the rare chance to meet the star who has made his mark in both music and acting.

Seo first gained national attention after winning Mnet’s Superstar K in 2009. His debut mini album Calling topped charts and cemented his position as a rising star. He later transitioned into acting, earning acclaim with the 2012 hit drama Reply 1997, where he starred alongside Jung Eun-ji. This role propelled him into the spotlight and marked the beginning of a successful acting career.

Since then, he has appeared in numerous popular dramas, including Master’s Sun (2013), High School King of Savvy (2014), Hello Monster (2015), Shopping King Louie (2016), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), Doom at Your Service (2021), Café Minamdang (2022) and the critically acclaimed Death’s Game (2023).

In film, Seo has taken on lead roles in No Breathing (2013), Pipeline (2021), and Project Wolf Hunting (2022), the latter gaining international attention for its bold and intense direction, with Seo praised for his gritty performance.

This year, Seo continues to expand his presence in the entertainment industry. In May, he released Couple, a duet with Jung Eun-ji, marking their first musical collaboration in 13 years. He’s also set to star in several upcoming dramas, including KBS2’s Twelve and Netflix’s Boyfriend On Demand (working title), where he appears opposite Blackpink’s Jisoo. The latter has already generated major buzz across Asia, with fans anticipating their chemistry and the drama’s mix of romantic comedy and heartfelt storytelling.

The Heart Cookie Asia Fan Meeting Tour, announced by his agency Story J Company on May 20, is designed to offer a more intimate fan experience. The tour includes live performances, interactive games, surprise moments, and personal segments meant to connect Seo with his fans affectionately known as “Heartriders”. Seo himself shared that he looks forward to meeting fans in person after a long hiatus and hopes to express his gratitude through heartfelt performances.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show go on sale on June 27 at 12pm.