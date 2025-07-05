Shades of distinction

New eyewear statements

EYEWEAR has evolved from a practical necessity to a defining accessory, one that signals attitude and identity. The latest 2025 collections from different brands capture this shift with striking clarity. These brands offer a lens into how eyewear is worn today in Malaysia and beyond. Boss Presented in a timeless black-and-white campaign fronted by tennis star and Boss ambassador Matteo Berrettini, Boss Eyewear reaffirms its ethos of style-driven self-determination. The 2025 collection channels this message through sleek silhouettes crafted from sustainable materials, ultra-thin hard acetate, stainless steel and Acetate Renew, which blends recycled and bio-based content. There is a quiet confidence to the Signature Light line, which features ultra-slim frames with signature Boss stripes and clean wire-core details. For those who lean towards bolder statements, the Signature Bold line presents opticals and sunglasses with chunky constructions and transparent layering, accented subtly with embossed logos. Meanwhile, the Carbon Fiber range speaks to performance-driven wearers who value durability, lightness and a refined edge. Across the board, be it for men or women, Boss delivers clean lines and clear intentions.

Eyewear by David Beckham Inspired by the vast Moroccan landscape and the refined quiet of ancient riads, Eyewear by David Beckham tells a story of exploration and craftsmanship. Designed by Safilo and shaped by Beckham’s British style sensibility, the collection features timeless silhouettes infused with technical finesse. A consistent hallmark throughout the line is the Talisman, a wing-inspired temple detail visible from every angle paired with the laser-etched DB monogram on the lens. The collection is divided into curated style families. The Style Pioneer collection makes a confident entrance with bold architectural frames, ideal for statement-making occasions, day or night. Chunky bevelled acetates, bent lugs and riveted hinges define this line, offering personality in every detail.

A more rugged chapter comes through the motorcycle range – oversized pilot-shaped sunglasses inspired by Beckham’s love for bikes, complete with glare-reducing spoilers and masculine metal temples. The Timeless Icons segment softens the mood with vintage-inflected silhouettes and ultra-tumbled surfaces that favour comfort and discretion. For purists, the Curator line delivers quiet sophistication with double-bridge styles, acetate and metal blends, and impeccable detailing, all designed for connoisseurs of quality.

Carrera Carrera approaches 2025 at full throttle. With a campaign led by Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and actor Lucien Laviscount, the brand’s DNA, rooted in motorsports and boundary-pushing design, is unmistakably on display. The newest range plays with proportions and speed-inflected silhouettes. Think oversized wraparound visors, frameless shields and aerodynamic contours, crafted for the bold and style-conscious. The Carrera man or woman moves with intent – whether through traffic or on the tarmac, their eyewear reflects that urgency.

Bold temples, mirrored lenses and sculptural edges ensure these frames never fade into the background. Engineered for impact and performance, Carrera’s offerings are for those who wear their ambition on

their face.

Christian Louboutin Then there is Christian Louboutin, bringing unapologetic glamour to the eyewear arena. Known for its signature red soles, the fashion house translates its flair for drama into a collection that is part accessory, part couture. Every pair pulses with bold creativity such as dramatic contours, jewel-like embellishments and high-shine materials are the cornerstone of the collection. These sunglasses and opticals demand to be seen, whether framed in gold, edged in enamel or sculpted with spikes and curves. With rich palettes, luxurious finishes andarchitectural flourishes, they make a case for statement dressing from the eyes down. Designed for those who never do minimal, Louboutin’s eyewear is joyfully excessive and fiercely directional.

EssilorLuxottica Adding a fresh pulse to the eyewear landscape is EssilorLuxottica’s N1’SS25 collection, a dynamic expression of future-forward design grounded in nature and nostalgia. From the soft glow of dusty pink lenses to the sharp geometry of alien-eye frames, this collection redefines how we see and how we are seen.

Nature-inspired greens, transparent neutrals and soft metallics lend a grounded yet elevated feel, while experimental metals and distorted silhouettes push the boundaries of style. Highlights include the return of the oval frame, retro yet modern alongside bold reinterpretations of racer-inspired shapes and genderless palettes that span soft taupes to shimmering violets.

Carolina Herrera Creative director Wes Gordon pays homage to the long-standing connection between the House of Herrera and Mexico, a bond woven with admiration, craftsmanship and a celebration of beauty, through Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2025 Eyewear collection. It reflects the brand’s signature femininity and sophistication. Expect bold, elegant shapes adorned with signature details such as the CH monogram and delicate metal bows. Particularly striking are the “House of Herrera” silhouettes, oversized round or squared styles defined by metallic studs are a nod to the house’s iconic polka dots, wide temple arms with sculptural white edging, and medallion finishes that add a dramatic flourish. The line offers a refined contrast, with chic two-tone arms revealed through meticulous milling, blending subtle CH branding with pops of unexpected colour.