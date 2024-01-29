STEALTH games are mostly dead or to be more specific, stealth-focused games are. The two leading franchises that focused on this somewhat niche action subgenre ceased in the middle of the 2010s, with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist in 2013 and Metal Gear Solid 5 in 2015.

Since then, we have witnessed the emergence of numerous games incorporating stealth, such as the Assassin’s Creed and The Last of Us series.

However, these titles fail to capture the essence of the subgenre as effectively as their predecessors did. Some of these games have even deviated further from their original stealth focus, conforming to the mainstream gamer’s preference for intense action.

With rumours circulating about the release of Metal Gear Solid 3’s remake under the title Metal Gear Solid Delta this year, let us delve into the franchises that originally defined the stealth genre that allows players to navigate in the shadows and eliminate enemies as imperceptible assassins.

Metal Gear Solid

Blending stealth and espionage, the Metal Gear Solid series, often considered the grandfather of the stealth genre, offers gamers a distinct play style compared to the typical running-and-gunning style they can still employ.

Due to the extensive history of the series, the number of titles and how interwoven each game is with each other in terms of its grand narrative, it is hard to recommend singular games to try. But those interested can hardly go wrong with the first game in the series, Metal Gear Solid (MGS).

Despite being released in 1998, MGS is not that dated and is still very accessible. It is also the perfect gateway into this side of gaming because it formed the entire blueprint for the genre.

Metal Gear Solid 3 features extensive espionage in the jungles of Soviet Russia. It is resplendent with new survival mechanics involving the lead character, Big Boss, surviving on flora and fauna, digging out bullets and mending broken bones with minimal tools.

The last in the franchise before creator Hideo Kojima’s departure, Metal Gear Solid 5 combines everything from the previous games, from the zany humour and rich storytelling to the tight gunplay and action, while throwing players into the open-world playground of the Afghan desert and jungles of Africa.