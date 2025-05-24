IN collaboration with the Embassy of Ireland in Malaysia, the Malaysian Irish Alumni Association has launched the Shamrock Run Malaysia 2025, which is set to take place on June 29 in Putrajaya.

The launch of the run was graced by Irish Ambassador Orla Tunney, who in her remarks embraced the growing interest of runners in Malaysia, especially in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“The Shamrock Run Malaysia 2025 brings both the people of Ireland and Malaysia together, fostering strengthening relationships and friendship at a practical level, while promoting physical health and well-being,” she said while welcoming the return of the Shamrock Run after a five-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Also present at the launch was O’Briens Irish Sandwich Cafe managing director Brian Pua, along with Malaysian Irish Alumni Association president Hafidz Kosai Mohd Zihim. Organised by the association, O’Briens Irish Sandwich Cafe will play a role as the main partner for the event.

Now in the sixth iteration following its inception in 2014, Shamrock Run Malaysia 2025 is a non-competitive leisurely run that seeks to instil health awareness and closer bonds between family and friends.

Each runner will be given an event T-shirt, running bib and a unique collectors’ finisher medal. Prizes will be given to best dressed runners in Shamrock, Irish and Malaysian motives.

For the run, there will be two categories – 5km and 10km with both routes passing by the leafy and green surroundings of Taman Wetlands. Participation fee for each runner is RM68.25 for 10km and RM52.50 for 5km. Register here.