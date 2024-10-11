$!Shopping online with AI

ABOUT 88% of consumers in Southeast Asia make purchase decisions based on artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and recommendations, demonstrating a high level of trust in AI-driven insights, revealed the whitepaper Artificial Intelligence Adoption in eCommerce in Southeast Asia.

At least half of the respondents (52%) also cited convenient shopping as a top reason for embracing AI in their personal lives, underscoring the value they see in it for providing ease and efficiency in their shopping experiences.

Benefits of using AI

AI is used in online shopping to save time from browsing and make a more informed purchase decision. With this, 91% of Southeast Asian shoppers are confident AI can identify products that are most relevant to them.

Notably, over one-third of the respondents have rated AI features such as chatbots (47%), visual product searches (40%) and translations (40%) as features that help address their shopping needs. Most commonly used AI-powered apps in online shopping are apps that support information gathering, especially those that strengthen communication or save time in browsing.

Of those who actively use AI features, 92% consumers appreciate the personalised recommendations while 90% value AI’s role in summarising product information, illustrating the demand for AI solutions in simplifying the shopping journey and streamlining decision-making.

Personalised recommendations are deemed to be timesaver for Southeast Asia shoppers and offer support in making a smarter choice. While uptake of personalised recommendations is still low, the top usage occasions among existing users show the potential it has in helping shoppers navigate through the myriad of online content.

Half of the respondents (49%) have also expressed AI improves discovery, customer service and increases enjoyment during online shopping.

Enhancing user experience

With 80% of respondents using AI features on e-commerce apps at least once a week, AI integration in e-commerce platforms are poised to deliver more holistic shopping experiences.

AI-driven solutions provide the seamless, immediate assistance, which allow customers to feel supported and valued through their journey. Other benefits include improving discovery (49%), improving customer service (49%), increase enjoyment (49%) and improve delivery (48%).

About 83% of shoppers are willing to pay more per transaction for an AI-powered shopping experience, which underscores the strong readiness in Southeast Asia for AI. In addition, there is a high level of trust towards AI in online shopping.

When asked about top motivations when it comes to online shopping, Southeast Asia shoppers unanimously highlighted price comparison and thorough research as key drivers for purchase. About 49% of Southeast Asian shoppers indicate price comparison as one of the most preferred features on an e-commerce platform.

While AI chatbots are currently associated for its customer support function, its ability to be a personal curator of deals and discounts will ensure the shopper journey becomes more seamless and fuss-free.