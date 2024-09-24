Streaming platform scored 60 wins across diverse categories

THE 2024 Emmy Awards marked a historic milestone for The Walt Disney Company, securing an impressive 60 wins – the most in its 100-year history and the highest of any company this year. Disney+ Hotstar stood out with major wins across drama, comedy, limited series, documentaries and reality categories, proving the platform’s diverse storytelling power. Whether it is gripping historical dramas, sharp comedies or inspiring real-life stories, these Emmy-recognised shows are worth adding to any watchlist. Here are the top Emmy Award-winning titles to stream now. Shogun Set in an immersive feudal Japan, the sweeping historical epic dominated the Emmys with 18 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Programme. Anna Sawai made history as the first Asian performer to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, delivering a commanding and unforgettable performance. This visual masterpiece transports viewers into a realm of samurai, honour and intrigue. With its breathtaking landscapes, intricate set designs and award-winning performances, Shogun masterfully brings samurai culture and political intrigue to life. It is a visual and storytelling feast that drama and history lovers will devour.

The Bear The heat is on in the kitchen! The Bear has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning 11 Emmy wins, including Outstanding Directing and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White. In a historic moment, Liza Colon-Zayas became the first Latina actress to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, contributing to the show’s impressive three acting wins in just the first hour. This intense, emotional ride into Chicago’s culinary world explores ambition, family and redemption, making it one of Disney+ Hotstar’s most thrilling and addictive series.

Jim Henson: Idea Man A captivating look into the genius behind

some of the most beloved characters in entertainment, Jim Henson: Idea Man took home five Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary. This heartfelt and inspiring film offers an in-depth look at Henson’s creativity, innovation and legacy. It is an essential watch for fans of the legendary puppeteer and anyone interested in the art of storytelling.

Only Murders in the Building Continuing to charm with its clever blend of comedy, mystery and star power, the Emmy-winning series took home three awards, including Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Programme and Original Music and Lyrics. With stellar performances from Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, this show’s sharp writing and gripping plot twists will keep viewers on the edge of their seats while delivering plenty of laughs.

Welcome to Wrexham Heartfelt and hilarious, Welcome to Wrexham scored big at the Emmys with three wins, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programme. The docuseries follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they attempt to turn a struggling Welsh football club into a success. It is a classic underdog story full of humour, drama and plenty of football action, making it perfect for sports fans and casual viewers.

Ahsoka Step into a galaxy far, far away with Ahsoka, the latest addition to the Star Wars universe. Recognised in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category, this visually stunning series brings beloved characters and intricate world-building to life. Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike will be mesmerised by the costume design and action-packed storytelling.

The Beach Boys Relive the legacy of one of America’s greatest bands with The Beach Boys, which earned an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Mixing. This documentary is a sonic and visual celebration of the band’s influence on music history, offering a nostalgic journey for fans and music lovers.