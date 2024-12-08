Shye’s new single is coming-of-age tune

SINGER-songwriter and producer Shye has released a new single Without You, a bittersweet coming-of-age song about the realisation that letting go, though difficult, is often the right choice.

Shye shared: “The song was inspired by a question I had never been asked before by someone completely unexpected – ‘Why did it not work? Would you go back and give it another try?’ It was the first time in a long time that I was put in a position to rethink a past experience. My answer was no, because I felt everything that happened, happened for a reason and I am still happy with the decision I made.

“The song, though centred on leaving someone, is meant to still uplift and have a sense of excitement towards a future without them. Sometimes being able to continue to love although there were former negative associations with it is a way to heal from the hurt as well.

“It is not easy but I think it is a healthy way to allow yourself to fully heal as taking back power is the highest form of self-love. I hope my listeners can relate to the lyrics and maybe find the strength to move on from whatever they are going through and look forward to better times.”

Shye is an independent singer-songwriter and music producer from Singapore. An artiste who oversees the entire process of writing, recording and production from home, Shye is also the mixing and mastering engineer for all her music. Her music is inspired by a mixture of dreamy and electronic pop, 2000s pop-punk and 80s British rock bands.