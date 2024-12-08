Shye’s new single is coming-of-age tune

SINGER-songwriter and producer Shye has released a new single Without You, a bittersweet coming-of-age song about the realisation that letting go, though difficult, is often the right choice.
Shye shared: “The song was inspired by a question I had never been asked before by someone completely unexpected – ‘Why did it not work? Would you go back and give it another try?’ It was the first time in a long time that I was put in a position to rethink a past experience. My answer was no, because I felt everything that happened, happened for a reason and I am still happy with the decision I made.
“The song, though centred on leaving someone, is meant to still uplift and have a sense of excitement towards a future without them. Sometimes being able to continue to love although there were former negative associations with it is a way to heal from the hurt as well.
“It is not easy but I think it is a healthy way to allow yourself to fully heal as taking back power is the highest form of self-love. I hope my listeners can relate to the lyrics and maybe find the strength to move on from whatever they are going through and look forward to better times.”
Shye is an independent singer-songwriter and music producer from Singapore. An artiste who oversees the entire process of writing, recording and production from home, Shye is also the mixing and mastering engineer for all her music. Her music is inspired by a mixture of dreamy and electronic pop, 2000s pop-punk and 80s British rock bands.
A self-taught artiste, Shye began her music journey at the age of 16 when she entered a competition for fun and unexpectedly emerged as the winner, with music from her debut EP Augus7ine in 2018. Shye followed up with her 14-track debut album Days to Morning Glory in 2020. The following year, Shye released her second EP Hello Trinity followed by Idk It’s Complicated in 2022. Her next body of work 9LIVES followed suit in October 2023.
Shye has supported international acts such as Daniel Caesar, Clairo, Superorganism, Sales, Men I Trust and The Chairs during their tours in Singapore. She has also performed at music festivals such as Tiger Den SXSW in Austin, Texas (2023), Asia Rolling Music Festival in Taiwan (2022), Urbanscapes in Malaysia (2019), Baybeats in Singapore (2023 and 2019) and virtually for Music Lane Okinawa (2021) and Bangkok Music City (2020). She most recently performed at the swearing-in ceremony of Singapore’s new Prime Minister in May 2024.
Shye was named “Best New Act from Asia” at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards and received the 2022 KKBOX “Rising Star Award”. In 2023, the artiste was added to the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list. She also took part in the Chinese music reality show broadcasted on Mango TV, in which Shye was as a finalist and participated in the idol survival show Chuang Asia Thailand. This year, she was added to Tatler Asia’s Gen.T Leaders of Tomorrow 2024 and is the cover star for Female magazine’s June 2024 issue.
She will be performing at the inaugural Tongtong Fest, Kuala Lumpur in September alongside international acts such as Machinedrum and Squid and regional artistes including Lunadira, Grrrl Gang and many more.