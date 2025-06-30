$!Simple comforts

SWEET potatoes are beloved across cultures because they are naturally sweet and rich in nutrients such as fibre, beta-carotene and vitamin C. Here are some delicious sweet potato recipes.
Sweet potato stir-fry
This simple stir-fry brings out the natural sweetness of the tuber while adding a savoury kick with soy sauce and garlic.
Ingredients
2 medium sweet potatoes (cubed)
1 tablespoon oil
2 cloves garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon light soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Spring onion (for garnish)
Instructions
1. Boil sweet potato cubes for 5–7 minutes until semi-soft. Drain.
2. In a wok, heat oil and saute garlic.
3. Add sweet potato, stir-fry for 3–4 minutes.
4. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper.
5. Garnish with chopped spring onions before serving.
Sweet potato curry
This South Asian-inspired curry is creamy, aromatic and pairs well with rice or roti.
Ingredients
2 sweet potatoes (peeled, cubed)
1 onion (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (minced)
1 teaspoon ginger paste
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup water
Salt to taste
Coriander leaves
Instructions
1. Saute onion, garlic and ginger in a pot.
2. Add curry powder and cook until fragrant.
3. Add sweet potatoes, coconut milk and water. Simmer for 15–20 minutes.
4. Add salt and garnish with coriander before serving.
Sweet potato patties
These patties make perfect snacks or burger fillings.
Ingredients
2 cups mashed sweet potato
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup breadcrumbs
1 egg
Salt and pepper
Oil for frying
Instructions
1. Mix mashed potato with onion, breadcrumbs, egg, salt and pepper.
2. Form into small patties.
3. Shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with dipping sauce.
Sweet potato chips
Baked or air-fried, these chips are a healthy alternative to traditional crisps.
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato (thinly sliced)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt, pepper and paprika
Instructions
1. Toss sweet potato slices with oil and seasoning.
2. Arrange on a baking tray in a single layer.
3. Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, flipping halfway.
4. Cool and enjoy.
Japanese sweet potato tempura
This version highlights the unique texture of Japanese satsumaimo.
Ingredients
1 Japanese sweet potato (thin rounds)
½ cup flour
½ cup cold water
1 egg
Oil for deep-frying
Instructions
1. Whisk flour, cold water and egg to form a tempura batter.
2. Dip sweet potato slices and deep-fry until lightly golden.
3. Drain excess oil on paper towels. Serve with tempura dipping sauce.
Sweet potato balls (onde-onde style)
Inspired by the Malaysian onde-onde, this treat features grated coconut and melted gula melaka inside.
Ingredients
1 cup mashed sweet potato
½ cup glutinous rice flour
Gula melaka cubes
Grated coconut with pinch of salt
Instructions
1. Combine mashed potato and flour to form a dough.
2. Wrap dough around small pieces of gula melaka.
3. Boil balls until they float.
4. Roll in salted grated coconut and serve warm.
Sweet potato pudding
A dessert that is satisfying and nutritious.
Ingredients
2 cups mashed sweet potato
½ cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼teaspoon salt
Instructions
1.Mix all ingredients in a saucepan.
2. Simmer gently until thickened, about 10 minutes.
3. Serve warm or chilled, topped with nuts or raisins.
Sweet potato ice cream
Perfect for hot days, this unique dessert blends the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with coconut milk for a rich, dairy-free ice cream.
Ingredients
1 cup mashed sweet potato
1 cup full-fat coconut milk
¼ cup honey or maple syrup
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of cinnamon
Instructions
1. Blend all ingredients until smooth.
2. Pour into a container and freeze for at least 4–6 hours, stirring every hour for a soft-serve texture.
3. Let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping.
These recipes are proof that sweet potatoes can shine in every meal. So, go on, get creative and sweeten your next dish.