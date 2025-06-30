  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Simple comforts

Eight ways to enjoy sweet potatoes

Thashine Selvakumaran
  • 2025-06-30 12:16 PM
Quick and wholesome weekday side. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @INSPIRED TASTEQuick and wholesome weekday side. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @INSPIRED TASTE

SWEET potatoes are beloved across cultures because they are naturally sweet and rich in nutrients such as fibre, beta-carotene and vitamin C. Here are some delicious sweet potato recipes.

Sweet potato stir-fry

This simple stir-fry brings out the natural sweetness of the tuber while adding a savoury kick with soy sauce and garlic.

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes (cubed)

1 tablespoon oil

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Spring onion (for garnish)

Instructions

1. Boil sweet potato cubes for 5–7 minutes until semi-soft. Drain.

2. In a wok, heat oil and saute garlic.

3. Add sweet potato, stir-fry for 3–4 minutes.

4. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper.

5. Garnish with chopped spring onions before serving.

$!Rich and comforting vegetarian main.– PIC FROM YOUTUBE @VEGAN INTERNATIONAL
Rich and comforting vegetarian main.– PIC FROM YOUTUBE @VEGAN INTERNATIONAL

Sweet potato curry

This South Asian-inspired curry is creamy, aromatic and pairs well with rice or roti.

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes (peeled, cubed)

1 onion (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves

Instructions

1. Saute onion, garlic and ginger in a pot.

2. Add curry powder and cook until fragrant.

3. Add sweet potatoes, coconut milk and water. Simmer for 15–20 minutes.

4. Add salt and garnish with coriander before serving.

$!Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @RECIPES THAT MAKE U STAY
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @RECIPES THAT MAKE U STAY

Sweet potato patties

These patties make perfect snacks or burger fillings.

Ingredients

2 cups mashed sweet potato

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

Instructions

1. Mix mashed potato with onion, breadcrumbs, egg, salt and pepper.

2. Form into small patties.

3. Shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

$!A crunchy, guilt-free snack. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @IN THE KITCHEN WITH MAT
A crunchy, guilt-free snack. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @IN THE KITCHEN WITH MAT

Sweet potato chips

Baked or air-fried, these chips are a healthy alternative to traditional crisps.

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato (thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt, pepper and paprika

Instructions

1. Toss sweet potato slices with oil and seasoning.

2. Arrange on a baking tray in a single layer.

3. Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, flipping halfway.

4. Cool and enjoy.

$!Light, crispy treat with subtle sweetness. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @SUDACHI RECIPES
Light, crispy treat with subtle sweetness. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @SUDACHI RECIPES

Japanese sweet potato tempura

This version highlights the unique texture of Japanese satsumaimo.

Ingredients

1 Japanese sweet potato (thin rounds)

½ cup flour

½ cup cold water

1 egg

Oil for deep-frying

Instructions

1. Whisk flour, cold water and egg to form a tempura batter.

2. Dip sweet potato slices and deep-fry until lightly golden.

3. Drain excess oil on paper towels. Serve with tempura dipping sauce.

Sweet potato balls (onde-onde style)

Inspired by the Malaysian onde-onde, this treat features grated coconut and melted gula melaka inside.

Ingredients

1 cup mashed sweet potato

½ cup glutinous rice flour

Gula melaka cubes

Grated coconut with pinch of salt

Instructions

1. Combine mashed potato and flour to form a dough.

2. Wrap dough around small pieces of gula melaka.

3. Boil balls until they float.

4. Roll in salted grated coconut and serve warm.

$!This pudding is creamy and spiced. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HOW WE ROWERS COOK
This pudding is creamy and spiced. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @HOW WE ROWERS COOK

Sweet potato pudding

A dessert that is satisfying and nutritious.

Ingredients

2 cups mashed sweet potato

½ cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼teaspoon salt

Instructions

1.Mix all ingredients in a saucepan.

2. Simmer gently until thickened, about 10 minutes.

3. Serve warm or chilled, topped with nuts or raisins.

$!A naturally sweet frozen treat. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @COOKING WITH CAROLYN
A naturally sweet frozen treat. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @COOKING WITH CAROLYN

Sweet potato ice cream

Perfect for hot days, this unique dessert blends the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with coconut milk for a rich, dairy-free ice cream.

Ingredients

1 cup mashed sweet potato

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of cinnamon

Instructions

1. Blend all ingredients until smooth.

2. Pour into a container and freeze for at least 4–6 hours, stirring every hour for a soft-serve texture.

3. Let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping.

These recipes are proof that sweet potatoes can shine in every meal. So, go on, get creative and sweeten your next dish.