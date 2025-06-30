$!Simple comforts

Eight ways to enjoy sweet potatoes

Quick and wholesome weekday side. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @INSPIRED TASTE

SWEET potatoes are beloved across cultures because they are naturally sweet and rich in nutrients such as fibre, beta-carotene and vitamin C. Here are some delicious sweet potato recipes. Sweet potato stir-fry This simple stir-fry brings out the natural sweetness of the tuber while adding a savoury kick with soy sauce and garlic. Ingredients 2 medium sweet potatoes (cubed) 1 tablespoon oil 2 cloves garlic (minced) 1 tablespoon light soy sauce 1 teaspoon sesame oil Salt and pepper to taste Spring onion (for garnish) Instructions 1. Boil sweet potato cubes for 5–7 minutes until semi-soft. Drain. 2. In a wok, heat oil and saute garlic. 3. Add sweet potato, stir-fry for 3–4 minutes. 4. Season with soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and pepper. 5. Garnish with chopped spring onions before serving.

Sweet potato curry This South Asian-inspired curry is creamy, aromatic and pairs well with rice or roti. Ingredients 2 sweet potatoes (peeled, cubed) 1 onion (chopped) 2 cloves garlic (minced) 1 teaspoon ginger paste 1 tablespoon curry powder 1 cup coconut milk 1 cup water Salt to taste Coriander leaves Instructions 1. Saute onion, garlic and ginger in a pot. 2. Add curry powder and cook until fragrant. 3. Add sweet potatoes, coconut milk and water. Simmer for 15–20 minutes. 4. Add salt and garnish with coriander before serving.

Sweet potato patties These patties make perfect snacks or burger fillings. Ingredients 2 cups mashed sweet potato ¼ cup chopped onion ¼ cup breadcrumbs 1 egg Salt and pepper Oil for frying Instructions 1. Mix mashed potato with onion, breadcrumbs, egg, salt and pepper. 2. Form into small patties. 3. Shallow fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Sweet potato chips Baked or air-fried, these chips are a healthy alternative to traditional crisps. Ingredients 1 large sweet potato (thinly sliced) 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt, pepper and paprika Instructions 1. Toss sweet potato slices with oil and seasoning. 2. Arrange on a baking tray in a single layer. 3. Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes, flipping halfway. 4. Cool and enjoy.

Japanese sweet potato tempura This version highlights the unique texture of Japanese satsumaimo. Ingredients 1 Japanese sweet potato (thin rounds) ½ cup flour ½ cup cold water 1 egg Oil for deep-frying Instructions 1. Whisk flour, cold water and egg to form a tempura batter. 2. Dip sweet potato slices and deep-fry until lightly golden. 3. Drain excess oil on paper towels. Serve with tempura dipping sauce.

Sweet potato balls (onde-onde style) Inspired by the Malaysian onde-onde, this treat features grated coconut and melted gula melaka inside. Ingredients 1 cup mashed sweet potato ½ cup glutinous rice flour Gula melaka cubes Grated coconut with pinch of salt Instructions 1. Combine mashed potato and flour to form a dough. 2. Wrap dough around small pieces of gula melaka. 3. Boil balls until they float. 4. Roll in salted grated coconut and serve warm.

Sweet potato pudding A dessert that is satisfying and nutritious. Ingredients 2 cups mashed sweet potato ½ cup coconut milk 2 tablespoons brown sugar ½ teaspoon cinnamon ¼ teaspoon nutmeg ¼teaspoon salt Instructions 1.Mix all ingredients in a saucepan. 2. Simmer gently until thickened, about 10 minutes. 3. Serve warm or chilled, topped with nuts or raisins.