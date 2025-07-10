Easy movements to do at your office table to keep healthy

MANY of us live a sedentary working lifestyle. Given the corporate nature of our fields, we are often required to be seated at our desks for extended periods. The opportunities to keep active, therefore, are limited. But there are simple and effective desk exercises you can do. Below are simple movements to improve circulation, reduce stiffness and prevent neck and back pain. Neck rotations Sitting too long can cause stress on your neck and shoulders. Proper ergonomics can resolve that as it reduces muscle tension and improves range of motion. Begin by looking straight ahead with your neck relaxed.

Then, slowly turn your head to one side until you feel a comfortable stretch. Remain in this position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position. You can repeat the process for the opposite side. The goal is to repeat this exercise 10 times in each direction for stretches.

Shoulder rolls Another effective exercise to do is shoulder rolls, which help with warming and stretching the shoulders. The exercise involves rolling the shoulders forward and backwards in a circular motion, 10 times each way. The movements aid in relieving tension and improving mobility in the shoulder joint. The best part is that anyone can perform it as it is a low-impact exercise. It is not strenuous for people of all fitness levels.

Wrist flexion stretch Wrist flexion stretch is instrumental in reducing your chances of developing carpal tunnel syndrome, which is due to long periods of keyboard typing. The routine requires you to extend your fingers and gently bend your wrist downward, pointing your fingers towards the floor. Use your other hand to gently increase the stretch by applying pressure on the back of your hand. Be in this position for 15 to 30 seconds, two or four times.

Seated torso twist This requires you to be seated in your chair. Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor. Gently proceed to place your right hand on the back of your chair. Twist your torso gently to the right and hold the position for 10 seconds. Return smoothly to the centre and repeat on the other side. Frequent performance will lead to better spinal mobility and posture in the long run. Ankle circles If you are looking to relieve discomfort at your ankles, ankle circles are ideal exercises to do in the office. Start by turning your ankle around slowly in circles to the left, then proceed to the right. To make it fun and easier, you can try drawing the alphabet O in the air with your foot. Without moving your knee or thigh, aim to create the largest circle possible.