Fans are in for a treat as the documentary will feature never-seen-before archival footage, along with new interviews with band members and punk rock icons, including Blink-182 Mark Hoppus, punk princess Avril Lavigne, The Offspring Dexter Holland and Noodles, and NOFX Fat Mike.

The documentary, which is set to premiere on July 8, is an intimate look into the band’s 25-journey, from basement shows in Montreal to global stardom, as the 90s emo/punk rock sensation

EMO/PUNK rockers come to the front of the moshpit because Simple Plan is back – well, not quite, but the outfit has unveiled the first look at its upcoming documentary Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd.

“We are thrilled to share this first look at our documentary. The film captures our journey, struggles and most memorable moments together. Creating it has been deeply meaningful, and sharing our story is the perfect way to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” shared the band.

“The Kids in the Crowd is about dreaming big and perseverance – it is story of friendship, brotherhood, and music’s transformative power.”

The band expressed hopes that the documentary will encourage people to believe in themselves and inspire a new generation of passionate dreamers who follow the calling of their hearts... “maybe even start a band in their own garage or basement” just like Simple Plan did.

The documentary also chronicles the creation of hits such as Welcome to My Life, I’d Do Anything and Perfect, which have shaped a generation of emo/punk rockers.

Accompanying the documentary, there is an early demo of I’m Just a Kid from the band’s multi-platinum 2002 debut album No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls.

The Perfect crooner is currently on its Bigger Than You Think! Headline Tour across North America.

The documentary will be available for streaming on Prime Video.