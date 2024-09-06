Singapore’s Four Star sets stage for sweet dreams in Malaysia

SINGAPORE’s mattress brand Four Star Industries has opened its first showroom in Malaysia.

The brand introduced three mattress series, each designed to redefine comfort and elevate sleep quality:

● Detense | Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex

With Advanze Aire Flex technology, this series offers adaptive support and spinal alignment, ensuring a restorative sleep experience.

● Chiro series

Developed in collaboration with World Federation of Chiropractors, this series prioritises ergonomic design and targeted support to alleviate common sleep-related discomforts and promote overall wellness.

● Essential series

Newly upgraded Essential Series provides back and neck support and help you sleep comfortably, maintaining the body’s natural curve throughout the night.

Additionally, Four Star Industries is offering customisable bed sizes, ensuring that each individual can find the perfect fit for their sleep needs.

Since 1968, Four Star has been Singapore’s household mattress brand, offering luxury mattresses to over 30 hotels there. Following the opening of its new showroom in Petaling Jaya, it plans to open six to eight more outlets in Malaysia in the next two years.