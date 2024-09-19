Singapore’s rising artiste releases new song

SINGAPORE’S rising star Josh Makazo has unveiled his latest single Belong To You, ahead of his debut show in Singapore.

At just 21 years old, Makazo has quickly emerged as a standout artiste in the contemporary dark R&B scene. Since his debut last year, Makazo has captivated audiences in Singapore and gained international attention, now ranking second for “Most Viewed Artiste in Singapore” on TikTok.

A poignant and introspective exploration of the painful reality of accepting betrayal through infidelity, Belong To You juxtaposes the rawness of love, loss and the lingering bonds of a broken relationship with its catchy and uplifting melodies. Beneath the surface of this upbeat track is an underlying narrative that tells a different story – one of heartache and confusion as Makazo grapples with the aftermath of infidelity while seeking clarity.

“Belong To You was written through my personal experience with an unfaithful partner. The lyrics of overwhelming betrayal disguised by the song’s uplifting melodies and upbeat tempo are all purposeful to metaphorically represent a happy facade I carried for a long time,” Makazo shared as he reflect on the personal inspiration behind the track.

Makazo’s music resonates with authenticity, intricately capturing the complexity of human emotions while delivering them in a captivating pop format. Belong To You shows his ability in blending emotional depth with infectious pop soundscapes, offering listeners a reflective journey wrapped in an irresistible melody.

“One of the emotions that harboured in my heart for a long time was this feeling of confusion but eventually that cleared up with the acceptance of reality. Pulling further away from the intimate world (that) me and my partner shared, I had realised all of it was shattered coming to terms with the truth. This feeling of acceptance was so impactful for me that I wanted to convey it in the song itself. I want my listeners to feel the state of reflection I was in. The complexity of the saxophone solo at the end amid so many other complementary elements represents the hysteria of overwhelming emotions I experienced,” he explained.

In addition to the single release, fans can look forward to Makazo taking the stage for his debut headline concert Before I See: Josh Makazo’s First Headline Show on Oct 18 at Singapore’s Esplanade Annexe Studio. In the week leading up to the show, Makazo will release his EP Before I See, which will serve as a taste of his sophomore album Ultraviolet. Fans can look forward to hearing live renditions of hit singles such as Half of My Heart and Eclipse alongside other tracks from his debut album Gradient and the upcoming EP Before I See.