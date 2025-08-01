Singer-songwriter Shazza returns with new single Perfume

SINGAPOREAN singer-songwriter Shazza is set to return with the release of her latest single Perfume on Friday.

Shazza, whose real name is Shareefa Aminah, wrote her first song at just 11 years old and has not looked back since. Born and raised in Singapore, the 23-year-old grew up with music playing a big role in her life, influenced by artistes like Norah Jones and the Black Eyed Peas.

Perfume is an upbeat yet heartfelt track and the first single from Shazza’s upcoming second album. The single was unveiled at a pre-launch event last Friday, promoted as the launch of her new fragrance. A lover of fragrances, Shazza conceptualised the scent Perfume: by Shazza to reflect her personal journey of growth and self-discovery while working on her album.

Perfume explores the emotional struggle of leaving a toxic relationship. The track’s raw honesty stands out as Shazza draws from her own experiences, reflecting on the conflict between choosing necessary change and staying in familiar, stagnant circumstances.

Shazza’s career has seen a steady rise since her debut album Chapter One in 2023, followed by her sold-out headline show at the Esplanade Recital Studio. In 2024, her popularity soared after receiving an on-stage mention from Coldplay’s Chris Martin during the group’s Singapore concerts, a viral collaboration with TikTok sensation Crash Adams, and her introduction at Singapore’s 59th National Day Parade. She also partnered with special needs organisation MIJ Hub on a philanthropic project.

Entering 2025 with renewed energy, Shazza is confident about her artistic vision and is excited to share more of her music.

“I feel a lot more confident about building and executing my artistic vision and I’m far more excited than I have been in a long while about sharing my art. It feels wonderful and I’m looking forward to bearing more of my heart and soul to my audience in earnest,” she said.